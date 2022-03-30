The final destination of the Flying Fox yacht is still unknown

After a week of remaining anchored in the Port of Sans Soucí, the yacht flying fox little is known, much less about its occupant. This Monday, during a tour made by journalists from Listín Diario through the Colonial City, no movement was seen inside or outside the ship, whose destination is still unknown, after investigations carried out by the authorities within its facilities.

From his arrival a week ago to the present, the flying fox It has been a sensation, mainly among the curious who visit the area where it remains, to live in a personal way the experience of being close to one of the most expensive yachts ever built.

Visitors to the port say they have little knowledge of the ship, beyond what is reported through the media. Until now, little is known about the investigation to which the vessel has been subjected, keeping everything that happened during the investigation in total secrecy.

The yacht made its first stop in La Romana, a stop that was intended to refuel and supply food for the crew, but upon arrival at Puerto Don Diego, it was not allowed to continue to its final destination, following a request from the United States Government. United to the Dominican State, so that it would allow an inspection, which was granted, forcing this to remain in the country until now.

Previously it had been reported by sources from this newspaper that the intervention on the boat was due to an alleged retention amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

the flying fox It is linked to the Russian Dmitry Kamenshchik and was manufactured in 2019. Its name is due to one of the largest bats in the world and, according to the N website, it occupies position 14 of the largest ships in the entire planet.