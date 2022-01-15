The final frontier of engagement: Megan Fox does worse than Angelina Jolie and drinks her partner’s blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged officially and did so by sharing the intense moments of the proposal on social networks. A singular proposal given that it was accompanied by a sort of blood oath: the two in fact drank each other’s even if it is not known how they extracted it. In addition, the rapper betrothed gave the actress a very precious ring that contains a symbolic meaning.

Blood oath

As witnessed by a video shared by the couple on Instagram, he knelt at the feet of the beautiful Megan offering her the engagement ring. She replied “yes” and the two promised each other eternal love by drinking each other’s blood. A ritual that recalls what Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton did: the two actors at the time of their marriage (2000 -2003), each used to keep a necklace around their neck with a pendant consisting of a small ampoule containing each other’s blood .

The symbol ring

As he writes Fanpage, for the choice of the jewel, the future groom personally collaborated with the jeweler Stephen Webster to create something unique. The ring consists of two pear-shaped stones, a diamond and an emerald that represent the couple. The jewels are set on two white gold bands that join together to form a heart. According to jewelry experts, the stones would have a size between 2 and 2.5 carats, so their value could be between 50 thousand and 75 thousand dollars (or 43 thousand and 65 thousand euros).

The past is behind us

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together for about a year and a half, they met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass and have since formed a decidedly over-the-top couple. Megan Fox has thus left behind her marriage to Brian Austin Green, interpreter of Beverly Hills 90210, with whom she had three children.

