the final is scheduled for January 12th

The postponement of the match was not granted, as requested by Inter and Juventus given the Covid situation

Even the League Council confirmation: nNo postponement for the Italian Super Cup, Inter-Juventus will be played as scheduled on January 12 at San Siro at 9 pm (live on Canale 5 and streaming on Sportmediaset.it). The Nerazzurri and Bianconeri had asked to postpone the match due to the evolving Covid situation but the six directors unanimously rejected the proposal.

After the government’s decision to return to 50% capacity in the stadiums, Inter and Juventus wanted to postpone the Super Cup final in the spring, with the May 18 as possible date. In this way, the two clubs hoped to be able to play in a Meazza again full to at least 75% and in a period less intense than matches close together as in this month of January. The postponement proposal, however, did not convince the 4 Lega councilors Tommaso Giulini (Cagliari), Luca Percassi (Atalanta), Paolo Scaroni (Milan) and Maurizio Setti (Verona).

The match between Italian champion Inter and Coppa Italia winners Juventus will therefore take place on Wednesday 12 January at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, with start at 21. There will be regular times and possible penalties in the event of a continuing tie between the two teams.

STOP THE SALE OF TICKETS

Meanwhile, the sales of tickets for the final of the Italian Super Cup are still suspended given the new government provisions on Covid which reduce the capacity of the stadiums to 50 percent.