The final resolution of Fenafuth is filtered after the scandal of Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso

The opinion of this entity states that “the consequence of not having complied with the provisions of article 14 of the statutes of the National League by the Honduran clubs Progreso and Real Sociedad is the loss of points until the moment they fulfilled, in this almost, they are their obligation, so that the League proceeds in accordance with its own statutes ”.

As read in the letter Fenafuth transfers the opinion of the Legal Affairs Commission to the National League so that they can be in the administrative sphere, to make a decision that it considers confirms the law in “light of the opinion” of said Commission.

On the eve of the extraordinary meeting called by the Honduran National League to review the resolution provided by the Football Federation according to the complaint filed by Victoria due to the non-compliance with the registration fee of Honduras Progreso and Real Sociedad in the Apertura 2021 tournament, this Sunday a document sent by the Executive Committee of Fenafuth to the secretary of the National League.

WHAT THE COMMISSION’S OPINION SAYS

The Legal Affairs Commission in its report concluded that Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso paid their registration fee one month after the deadline, which was August 7the Tocoeños did it on September 8 and the Progreseños until the 10th.

Sociedad played a total of eight games without having paid the fee while El Progreso played seven games, according to the documents analyzed and therefore states that “neither of the two teams described above was ever authorized to play without consigning the obligation described above” .

It also points out that the checks that had supposedly been presented at the beginning had no funds, “expressly evidencing and accepting that there was a breach of article 14, paragraph 2 of the National League Statutes.”

They also showed that the National League secretariat denied Victoria the right “to be informed to a team that has a legitimate interest to request information regarding a complaint that it had.”

SALOMON GALINDO SENT TO THE ETHICS COMMITTEE

Due to all the previous administrative failures that were found, Fenafuth announces that “in compliance with article 17 of the Code of Ethics, which establishes that the people subject to this code must immediately report any possible violation of this code in writing to the General Secretariat and/or the president of the Ethics Commission and if they do not do so, they are exposed to a ban from participating in activities related to football for a maximum period of two years, this Executive Committee, having in view the audit report carried out, will proceed to present a complaint before the Ethics Committee for contravention of the statutes of the national league and Fenafuth, against the Secretary General of the National League, Mr. Salomón Galindo, so that the procedure mandated by the Fenafuth Code of Ethics is followed ” .

Date change

After procrastinating on the issue that started the previous tournament due to the possible loss of points by Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso, seven and five, due to poor registration in the tournament, the National League put an end to the matter.

At first it was known that the vote for the UPN, Vida, Marathón, Real España and Motagua clubs would take place this Monday, but now they passed it to the Wednesday April 27.

Those involved will not vote, nor will Olimpia because the secretary of the National League, Salomón Galindo, represents them and is one of those mentioned.

If the complaint fails, Real Sociedad would have 26 points, Platense 29 and Honduras Progreso 30 with one day left to finish the Clausura.