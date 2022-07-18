Entertainment

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be available on Paramount Plus

In an era in which streaming platforms are losing followers, Paramount Plus adds award-winning and proven success productions to its catalog to attract new subscribers and please those you already have. In the eagerness to take the lead, he confirmed the premiere of the fifth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

In this new installment of the multi-award winning dystopian drama, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

