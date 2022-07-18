In an era in which streaming platforms are losing followers, Paramount Plus adds award-winning and proven success productions to its catalog to attract new subscribers and please those you already have. In the eagerness to take the lead, he confirmed the premiere of the fifth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

In this new installment of the multi-award winning dystopian drama, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be available on Paramount Plus

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel Y Ann DowdSam Jaeger, “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered in 2017 and has since become a favorite among fans. It is based on the homonymous novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, in which a theocratic dictatorship takes power, women’s rights are reduced exponentially and they are forced to be slaves.

Since its launch, Paramount Plus became the home of the series in Latin Americawhere those who wanted to see it had to download it or search for it on cable, in the studio signal.

After five seasons and countless awards, Emmy Y golden globes included, “The Handmaid’s Tale” says goodbye with a final that promises to leave the viewer breathless. With a closure that is expected to be open, the dystopian drama closes its successful run on TV, which has fluctuated in recent times and has not managed to recover lost ground.

Related news

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.