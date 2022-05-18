The final season of The Walking Dead is coming to Disney+

It’s not for nothing, but Resident Evil is one of the franchises that put zombies in the ‘eye of entertainment’, which allowed the creation of The Walking Dead: The Walking Dead (TWD), a series that has become an icon of pop culture. Starring Andrew Lincoln, the show shows an apocalyptic world where the surviving humans must fight against the ‘walkers’, whose eleventh and final season is divided into three parts, where the second is coming to Disney Plus on May 18, 2022.

It is no secret to anyone that the series has had its ups and downs, and some consider that it ended from the seventh season with the death of Glenn and Abraham, in addition to feeling a bit heavy in the most recent seasons, coupled with the fact that Carl’s death and Rick’s absence They have not been the most favorable decisions by executives; even so, the end seems to be worthy of one of the most relevant stories on TV in recent years.

However, the series managed to stop the hearts of the fans with the battle against The Reavers and the strong storm that punished Alexandria at the end of the first part of season 11, so the astonishment and uncertainty took over. of fans of fiction.

Classic characters from the last season of TWD

We’ve said goodbye to endearing characters in past seasons, including Beth (Emily Kinney), and with her departures new characters have arrived to spice up the story; that doesn’t stop there from being others that appear to be permanent, and their importance to the Season 11 storyline makes them vital during the story’s close.

Among the classic characters that you will see end the saga are Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The end of an era is not final

We have witnessed the endless attempts of Hollywood not to let successful sagas like James Bond or Planet of the Apes die, and The Walking Dead will not be the exception, because although the main plot will end, Fear The Walking Dead is in its seventh season , and along with it new spin-offs have been announced like Tales of The Walking Dead, Isle of Dead and another more focused on Daryl and Carol.

As if that’s not enough, the network announced that three feature films are already in the planning, and one of them will chronicle the relationship between Rick and Michonne in depth. Of course, it is not a new announcement, since it has been something that has been said since the end of 2018, although the covid and the pandemic further encouraged their productions, and to date there are not many details, beyond confirming that they are stories completely new, that is, they don’t adapt any arc from the comics.

For now, do not despair, there is still time for the premiere of the tapes and the final part of season 11, so enjoy the seasons that are already available on Disney +. @worldwide.