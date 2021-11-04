the final trailer of Denzel Washington’s sentimental drama starring Michael B. Jordan

A new and latest trailer for the sentimental drama, based on a true story, A Journal for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan.

Months ago we brought you the first trailer of A Journal For Jordan, a true and dramatic story that was chosen by Denzel Washington for his fourth direction cinematic. As a protagonist, Washington wanted just what many consider its natural heir, the talented Michael B. Jordan. Now the final trailer of the film, which will be released in America on December 25th, in which Jordan is Sergeant Charles Monroe, who on a mission in Iraq writes a diary for his son, through which he also relives his relationship with Dana (Chanté Adams) and the birth of their love.

The film is based on the autobiographical book by journalist Dana Canedy.

The plot of A Journal For Jordan

A Journal For Jordan is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier stationed in Iraq, who begins writing a love and advice diary for his child. In America, New York Editor-in-Chief Tomes Dana Canedy revisits the story of her unlikely life-changing relationship with KIng and the man’s enduring devotion to her and her son. A compelling tale of a once in a lifetime love affair and a powerful reminder of the importance of family.