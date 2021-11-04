News

the final trailer of Denzel Washington’s sentimental drama starring Michael B. Jordan

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

A new and latest trailer for the sentimental drama, based on a true story, A Journal for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan.

Months ago we brought you the first trailer of A Journal For Jordan, a true and dramatic story that was chosen by Denzel Washington for his fourth direction cinematic. As a protagonist, Washington wanted just what many consider its natural heir, the talented Michael B. Jordan. Now the final trailer of the film, which will be released in America on December 25th, in which Jordan is Sergeant Charles Monroe, who on a mission in Iraq writes a diary for his son, through which he also relives his relationship with Dana (Chanté Adams) and the birth of their love.

The film is based on the autobiographical book by journalist Dana Canedy.

The plot of A Journal For Jordan

A Journal For Jordan is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier stationed in Iraq, who begins writing a love and advice diary for his child. In America, New York Editor-in-Chief Tomes Dana Canedy revisits the story of her unlikely life-changing relationship with KIng and the man’s enduring devotion to her and her son. A compelling tale of a once in a lifetime love affair and a powerful reminder of the importance of family.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sing 2, released a new promotional shot of the film

8 hours ago

Sofia Vergara shows her photos from the 80s and 90s

August 30, 2021

Britney Spears thanks her boyfriend Sam Asghari

August 27, 2021

The 13th birthday of Bitcoin is celebrated in Sanremo

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button