The final wish room explained on Netflix: what happened, what it means, actors, characters, trailer and more details of the film, video

A psychological thriller that will make you think twice about what is real and what is not. Netflix brought the mystery movie to its ranks “the room of wishes“, the one that is already in the top of favorites by the fans and that is carried out by Olga Kurylenko and Kevin Janssens, if you already saw it and you had some doubts in this note, we will tell you if it really will be the end of this story, or leave room for a new installment. Find out more here at The popular.

What is the Netflix movie “The Wishing Room” about?

A young couple arrives at what would be their new home surrounded by forests, but they have a strange room that allows them to create everything their tenants want. They will face the consequences of their own desires and they will have to be confronted in order to get out alive.

“Matt and Kate buy an isolated house. As they move in, they discover a strange room that gives them an unlimited number of material desires. But, since Kate has had two miscarriages, the thing they miss most is a child,” the statement read. synopsis of the film that is already a trend on Netflix and that you can already find as part of the catalog.

What is the ending of the Netflix movie “The Wishing Room”?

Spoiler alert. There is only one rule. As we know, the newly married couple arrives at their new home and discovers that they can make wishes, with one condition, nothing that is requested or created inside can go outside. They asked for a baby, but they will have to face many challenges in order to give him a life like the one they dreamed of.

Kat she will make the decision to find a way for her baby to be able to see the sunlight outside the room, without first turning to dust, and the only way would be for the parents to die. mat try to tell Shein, an illusion of their son, which they hope to save their new baby, but he disagrees and tries to kill Mat, posing as him. The young woman identifies her husband when she sees him and discovers that Shein tries to kill them, but Kat manages to trick him out of the room and dies turned to dust after aging. In the end, Kat can be seen pregnant and scared by the news, leaving open the possibility of a lie and a second installment of the film.