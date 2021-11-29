News

The finale of Hearts triumphs in the ratings

The fiction with Pilar Fogliati, Daniele Pecci and Matteo Martari ends with a flourish. Here are how many have seen the ending of Hearts.

The television schedule on Sunday 28 November offered viewers fiction, films, entertainment and in-depth programs. Rai1 left room for the last episode of Hearts. Canale5, on the other hand, proposed to viewers a new appointment with All together now. Let’s see who managed to win the audience competition.

Hearts closed with 4,341,000 spectators equal to 20.1% share

Rai1 broadcast the last episode of Hearts. As Pilar Fogliati had anticipated in an interview with Fanpage.it, it was definitely an open ending. The second season is already being written. The last episode of Hearts was followed by 4,341,000 spectators equal to 20.1% share, making it the most watched program of the prime time of November 28th. Canale5 broadcast All together now – The music has changed. The program conducted by Michelle Hunziker stopped at 2,260,000 spectators with an 11.5% share.

Listen to TV on Sunday, November 28th

Let’s see what the other television networks have proposed and the recorded audience data. Rai2 broadcast the series NCIS Los Angeles And NCIS New Orleans, which were followed respectively by 932,000 spectators with 3.8% share and 822,000 spectators with 3.5% share. Rai3 broadcast a new episode of What’s the weather like. Fabio Fazio, who also had Fedez among the guests, involved 2,795,000 spectators with 11.6% share, while the Il table segment was followed by 1,993,000 spectators with 10.3% share. Italia1 has given way to Jurassic World – The destroyed kingdom. Juan Antonio Bayona’s film with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard had 1,239,000 admissions with a 6% share. Finally, Rete4 broadcast Countercurrent. The program was followed by 803,000 spectators with a 4.4% share.


