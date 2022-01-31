The Financial Times comment on Mattarella’s re-election: “Selfish political class, with deplorable shortcomings”

“A selfish Italian political class averted disaster at the last moment.” This is the title of the comment of the Financial Times the re-election of Sergio Mattarella al Colle, which took place yesterday, January 29, in the eighth vote. “Mattarella’s re-election leaves serious doubts as to whether Italy’s politicians, moving to an advantage in view of next year’s parliamentary elections, are able to have a greater sense of responsibility for the country, which finds itself in such a moment critical of its development “. The FT he underlined the “deplorable shortcomings of the political parties of the Second Republic” that emerged in this affair. According to the newspaper, the parties “agreed on a second term for the 80-year-old president only because they feared that any other step could trigger the fall of Draghi’s government and early elections. For many of them, this entailed the risk of reducing parliamentary seats and the loss of power, privileges and pensions ”.

The newspaper also launches into a prediction on the next votes that sees Fratelli d’Italia as the favorite, precisely because of the way they played the Colle match and the previous one at Palazzo Chigi: “In the midst of these selfish calculations – continues the article – someone is tracing a distinct path: the members of Fratelli d’Italia, a far-right party led by Giorgia Meloni. He is the only one who has refused to join the Draghi government, and opinion polls show that he is currently the most popular party on the right side of the political spectrum. Italy may not be far from deciding, in a year’s time, to elect its first president of the post-war radical right-wing council ”.

