The Financial Times rejects the Italian politicians but exalts Meloni: “It stands out and grows”

“A special effort has to be made to make the politicians of the First Republic look good, but last week the politicians of the Second succeeded.” It starts from qhis caustic comment the analysis of Financial Times on the vote for the Quirinale, comment entitled “A selfish political class avoids disaster at the last minute“, That is to say“ the collapse of Mario Draghi’s reformist government ”. “But it leaves serious doubts – writes the columnist Tony Barber – on the ability of professional Italian politicians to appeal to a higher sense of responsibility while the country is in a critical phase of its development”. A complete rejection for the Italian political class, but the British economic-financial newspaper save the opposition, the only one, the coherent one that “is increasingly popular” and stands out from all others. That of Giorgia Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia.

The Financial Times and the rise of Meloni

“More and more – underlines the British newspaper, denouncing”the deplorable gaps “of the parties of the Second Republica, whether it is the relatively older ones like the Lega or the relatively new ones like the M5S – Italian democracy must rely for leadership and stability on the talent and maturity of non-political figures like Draghi, calls to calm the waters because politicians are unable to do so“. And then “the EU partners and the financial markets will be relieved to think that, for the next 12 months, Draghi will be in a position to consolidate the reforms he has pursued since he became prime minister a year ago”.

The analysis of the FT ends speaking of Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni’s party, which is “following a distinct path” from that of all the others. Fdi is “the only party to have refused to join the Draghi government and polls show that it is the party at the moment most popular on the right: Italy could be just a year away from deciding whether to have the first premier of the post-war radical right ”, he says.

Associated with the analysis, the Financial Times, after dealing with Meloni’s magigoranza and opposition, also publishes an article in the newspaper, entitled: “Draghi gains time for political renewal after Mattarella’s re-election“. The extension of the mandate of the outgoing head of state, it is emphasized, “now offers Rome the prospect of continuity and stability, leaving Draghi, who is considered one of Mattarella’s potential and most credible successor, free to go ahead with the required reforms” from the Next generation Eu.

On 6 May the newspaper had already celebrated the leader of FdI

Giorgia Meloni is “the rising star of the Italian far right”, the Financial Times headlined last May had told the rise of the leader of the Brothers of Italy, who decided to capitalize on the “decision of the League to make a conversion to U and embrace the Draghi government ”.

Is it really Meloni the Italian Marine le Pen ?, asks the British newspaper: ”The leader of the Brothers of Italy has chosen to remain alone in the opposition while Salvini and the other large political parties supported Draghi. The consequence was that Meloni’s party was able to dent Salvin’s electoral ‘track’ie it seems to be led to overtake the League as the largest party of the Italian right. A recent poll published by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera still sees the Lega as the largest party, at 21.9 per cent, with the Brothers of Italy at 18.9 per cent… ”.