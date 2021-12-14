The fine arrives in e-mail: here is the address of the sting

There will be no more road fines via pec to professionals unless the certified e-mail address appears as strictly personal. The one assigned by the Order to which he belongs is not.

The motivation is the need to protect the recipient’s privacy from the risk that those who work with him become aware of the sanction. To establish it is the Privacy Guarantor with the note Drp / Ps / 147434 of 27 October and to make it known, the Ministry of the Interior obviously took care of it with the circular 300 / Strad / 2 / 10060.U / 2021. As reported by Il Sole 24 ore, the stop concerns notifications in boxes identified with massive searches on the public Ini.Pec list, that is the national index of digital domiciles of professional companies. Furthermore, according to the Guarantor, it is necessary to assess whether the box is for the exclusive use of one person or is also accessible to others. Perhaps the owner may have an interest in having you consulted for business reasons. Since it is impossible to know the habits and organization of the recipient, the Guarantor prescribes to avoid the notification via pec and proceed instead with the paper one.

Even those who use the certified mailbox for personal purposes will not be able to receive notifications via pec. The reason is that these are cases that cannot be distinguished from the others.

The Guarantor received various complaints because the local police continued to carry out massive searches despite a first opinion from the same authority which was followed by another ministerial circular. The latter prohibited massive searches in the Companies section of the INI-pec. As for the “professionals” section, the circular admitted the research adding that it was necessary to evaluate the individual case and the methods of use of the vehicle.

What changes

When the national index of digital domiciles of natural persons, professionals and other private law entities not required to be registered in professional registers, lists or registers or in the register of companies is active, the pec address present in the INI- Pec will be automatically registered with Inad. In the latter the professional will have the possibility to register another personal address specifying that it is for personal purposes.

Therefore, those who need to notify will no longer be asked to ascertain whether a certified e-mail box is used or not: the data appears automatically and reflects the choice of the box owner when registering on the list.