the fines and risks involved

Working in the United States with a tourist visa has its risks and complications. The law establishes that in order to carry out an economic activity it is always necessary to have a residence permit or “green card”. This ensures the rights and duties guaranteed by the Constitution.

Otherwise, the immigrant who works with a tourist visa enters in an illegal condition. If this irregularity is detected, it is possible that the authorities cancel the tourist visa and impose as a penalty a ban for up to ten years to enter the country.

On the other hand, as the official site of the government of that country points out, Immigration Law establishes certain obligations for employers.







Work visa for the United States. Requirements.

The basic rule is that those who hire staff must verify the identity and employment authorization of each person.

Companies or individuals that do not follow this concept and that hire foreigners not authorized to work may charge civil fines and/or criminal charges, depending on the case.







Work visa for the United States

USA grants thousands of seasonal visas for workers with or without experience (non-professionals and without an academic degree).

With this modality, the maximum period of stay is up to three years. After that period, the beneficiaries they must leave the territory of the country for a period of three uninterrupted months before applying for readmission under the same type of visa.

