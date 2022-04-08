The fines are coming for the No vax over 50: 600,000 letters left, here’s what you risk (and how to appeal)

The flow has started. The Revenue Agency has already started the first 600 thousand letters of «communication of the initiation of the sanctioning procedure» which will arrive at approx 2 million peopleall over 50 who should have been vaccinated against Covid (there was an obligationJanuary 8 to the June 15), as envisaged by the Italian government, and which instead did not. Now they face a fine from 100 euros which, however, in reality many will not even be required to pay: there are those who in the meantime have fallen ill with Covid and are cured and those who have been exempted for health reasons (but the Ministry of Health does not know this due to a trivial short-circuit of information with the local health authorities). In short, a chaos. Many have already received the complaint, others will have to wait for it within the first days of next week but it is clear that many more will arrive in the following days. To oppose you have at your disposal 10 days: it will be necessary to demonstrate to the competent ASL that they are cured of the virus or that they are vaccine-free. Otherwise the fine will be triggered from 100 euros.

The chaos on the disputing letters

The problem, however, arises for all those who will oppose within 10 days to the ASL. The latter will have to promptly notify the Revenue Agency. If the suspension order does not arrive from the health companies (already overworked), the Collection will automatically start the procedure by issuing, in fact, a new debt notice. At that point the citizen will be forced to pay or oppose the justice of the peace, paying the legal fees out of his own pocket. Up 2 millions of letters (which will be sent in the next few weeks) – he also received the dispute Mario Adinolfi who then posted it on social media – ben 800 thousand they will be “void”: there are those exempt that are not listed in the ASL and the databases of health companies that are not updated in real time which, therefore, have not allowed the Ministry of Health to have correct data. Without considering, then, those healed by less than 150 days which will be counted among the No vax and who will see the letter delivered. And they will have to oppose.

The fourth dose

But what will happen now with the fourth dose? The April 12 Aifa will decide, while the EU continues to proceed in no particular order. Italy should soon give the green light to the fourth dose for the over 80 (as well as for the extremely vulnerable between 60 and 79 years). Meanwhile, a strong and clear message arrives from the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, a Radio Me too, Regarding the vaccination obligation for teachers: «Those who should teach respect for the rules to our children first should lead by example. We are a two months from the end of the school year. For our children and our young people, for whom the teacher is a reference figure, changing it to reinsert those who had been suspended I don’t think, even from a pedagogical point of view, is a good thing “. “There is this staff that is reinstated, fortunately they are small numbers, there has always been the problem of a shortage of staff: now we have a little more staff let’s use them for other activities”, she concluded.

Cover photo: FACEBOOK / MARIO ADINOLFI

