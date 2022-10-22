The Finnish ‘Sisu’ wins the award for Best Film and its protagonist, Jorma Tommila, for Best Actor

Few had her in their pools as the winner but ‘sisu‘, a war action film, has conquered the Jury over the other 31 films that competed in the Official Selection. Thus, the Finnish has won the award for Best film and its protagonist, Jorma Tommila Best Actor.

Its protagonist, a gold seeker who finds a booty in the moors of Lapland, will have to face Nazi soldiers on his return to the city. a new macaroon from the director Jalmari Helander who will have to bet on if he returns to present a film at the festival since it is the second time he has won the jackpot, the first in 2010 with the magnificent ‘Rare Exports’ (‘A thug Christmas story’).

Other titles that have triumphed in Sitges 2022

‘Pearly’ also triumphs in the list of winners, with two big prizes, that of Best actress for Mia Goth and Address for You West.





The best screenplay it was for the french Quentin Dupeux for the two films that he has presented this year at the festival ‘Fumer fait tousser’ and ‘Incroyable mais vrai’.

To highlight the award for ‘IratiPaul Urkijo’s Audience Award for Best Film critics. Added to the list of winners ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ which has won the Special Jury Prize and the special mention for Tereza Nvotová, who has achieved a special mention for “her great eye when it comes to elegantly representing the modern days of witch hunts” in her film ‘Nightsiren ‘.





The festival closes this Saturday with the awards ceremony and the screening of Bones and All by Luca Guadagnino (‘Call me by your name’, ‘Suspiria’), a road movie that narrates a teenage love story between two gorgeous cannibals, Taylor Russel and Timothée Chalamet, Marem and Lee in the film. Guadagnino sensitively shoots the infatuation of the two young people who seek, as in every adulthood film, their place in the world but on the other hand in few moments the violence becomes explicit and savage.





And if the winners and the cannibals in love have been the news on Saturday, on Friday all eyes were on Eve Green. The French actress presented ‘Nocebo‘ a witchcraft movie with a devastating social critique of the fast fashion industry. Delighted fans, she too. As an anecdote, it remains to have seen Green barefoot, she got off her very high heels on the carpet after the Photocall posing and later in the Meliá gardens, where she offered very few interviews.

More cinema in Spanish to highlight

In addition to Eva Green, two movies in spanish especially shined. ‘As Bestas’ by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and ‘Huesera’ won the award for Best Latin American Film and Best New Director for its director, the Mexican Michelle Garza Cervera.

Of ‘Ace Beasts’ Much has already been said, and much good. This thriller set in a Galician village, in emptied Spain, has been awarded Best European Film at the San Sebastián festival and was one of the candidates to go to the next Oscars. It is not for less. The script is of impressive quality and the rhythm is very different from the fast-paced stories that characterize the director from Madrid.





The last lines dedicated to the festival for the moment are dedicated to ‘bone basket‘ , in which its director turns motherhood into terror as an imposition on women. ‘Huesera’ is a horror story, with a monstrous being that creeps along the ground making a creepy bone-crunching sound, a monster that Valeria, the protagonist, begins to see and feel closer and closer as her pregnancy progresses and she honest with herself: she does not want a mother nor does she want to lead the life she leads but to return to her community, the dissident and queer one.

We close the chapter to wait for edition 56 of the best fantastic film festival in the world.