The Finnish war action film ‘Sisu’ sweeps the Sitges Festival

The most curious history repeats itself. Twelve years after succeeding in Sitges, quite by surprise, with that twisted Christmas tale called ‘Rare exports’, the Finnish director Jalmari Helander has repeated a feat with ‘Sisu’, war action tape that did not appear in too many pools. Like twelve years ago, moreover, the award is multiple (this time quadruple instead of triple): best feature film, best male performance (Jorma Tommila), best photography (Kjell Lagerroos) and best music (Juri Seppä and Tuomas Wäinölä).

The jury made up of William Lustig (director of ‘Maniac’), writer Mariana Enríquez, Christophe Mercier (former vice president of Fox Searchlight Europe), actress Susanne Wuest and programmer Heidy Honeycutt had their reasons for awarding this story with echoes of ‘ Cornered’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, confrontation of a gold prospector with the Nazi army in the Second World War. For the also Finnish ‘Ego’the work of director Hanna Bergholm, was awarded only for the best special effects, jointly with ‘Irati’by Paul Urkijo from Alava, also an audience award.

the south korean ‘Project wolf hunting’, display of action and monsters signed by Kim Hong-sun, has won the special jury prize and a special mention for best sound editing, editing and choreography by stuntmen. Special mention also goes to the director of ‘Nightsiren’, Tereza Nvotova, “for its elegance when it comes to representing the witch hunt in our days”; this mention also includes the actresses Natalia Germani Y Eva Mores. ‘Nightsiren’ has also won the Méliès d’Argent for best film.

Another film much loved by the jury has been ‘Pearly’, by the almost veteran of ‘indie’ horror Ti West, this year the recipient of a Màquina del Temps. West has received the award for best director, and mia goth, co-writer as well as protagonist, the best female performance. In addition, the Official Fantàstic Jury wanted to highlight ‘Incredible but true’ and ‘Smoking causes a cough’, the last two works by the master of the absurd Quentin Dupieux (best screenplay ex aequo with himself). Also two prizes michelle garza for the maternity terror of ‘Huesera’: Blood Window for the best Ibero-American film and Citizen Kane for the new direction. For its part, the critical jury considered ‘Something in the dirt’of Justin Benson Y Aaron Mooreheadbest title in the contest of the official section.

Christophe Mercier spoke of a jury that was positively overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of the proposals: “Sitges has brought a diverse and inclusive selection with titles from all over the world, including Spain, where films that we have enjoyed watching together come from.” Sometime later, her partner Honeycutt added: “With all those good movies there weren’t enough awards to give away. Our problem wasn’t finding something we liked, it was recognizing all the things we liked.”

Be that as it may, as many as four awards have gone to, as we said, ‘Sisu’, except for its possible political reading (‘sisu’ in Finland means perseverance in challenging times, such as the invasion of your country by a foreign power, let’s say) than for its condition of effective entertainment. “The idea of ​​resistance could have crept into our subconscious, but we didn’t sit down and say, ‘This movie is against the Russians!'” Enriquez said. “Since Argentina, my problems are a little closer. But I perfectly understand the message of resistance against a power and that it is done in a fun way seems very interesting to me.”

Already in the parallel sections, titles such as ‘Jerk’ (best feature film by Noves Visions), ‘La Otra Forma’ (best feature film by Anima’t), ‘H4Z4RD’ (best film by Òrbita), ‘Jurassic punk’ have been awarded. (best Sitges Documenta film) or ‘You won’t be alone’ (Carnet Jove award for best feature film in the official section).

record edition

Mònica Garcia (general director of the Fundació Sitges) recalled that they have experienced a record edition: “We are 10.5% above the usual attendance at a pre-pandemic festival, without restrictions,” she explained proudly. “This record translates into 6.3% more collections above the average.” Another record: 610 guests, including a star like Eva Green, new classics like Ti West and Quentin Dupieux, or young directors who will be the talk of the next fantastic national event, like Eduardo Casanova or Carlota Pereda.