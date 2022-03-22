The ‘fintech’ Jeeves will enter Spain after raising 164 million and reaching a valuation of 1,900 million | Companies

The financial ecosystem continues to expand and new fintech challengers on both sides of the Atlantic. One of them is Jeeves, an all-in-one credit card and expense management platform for startup global, which this Tuesday announced the closing of a financing round of 180 million dollars of financing, reaching a valuation of 2,100 million dollars only one year after its commercial launch. The operation comes only seven months after closing a Series B, of 57 million, which gave it a value of 500 million. In total, the company has already raised more than $380 million in financing.

The transaction has beenled by the Chinese technology giant Tencent and has had the participation of GIC, Stanford University, Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, Silicon Valley Bank, FT Partners, Clocktower Ventures, Urban Innovation Fund, Haven Ventures, Gaingels, Spike Ventures, and the family offices of two founders of large technology companies, as well as Carlo Enrico, president of Mastercard for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Jeeves will use this capital to fuel its global expansion in Latin America, Canada and Europe. The company confirms that it has plans to enter Spain, although it does not reveal an exact date. It does indicate that its landing in Europe and Brazil will take place in the second quarter of this year. The fintech It will also use part of the funds to scale its own infrastructure to cover even more currencies, attract top-tier talent and accelerate the integration of new companies to the platform.

According to the data provided by the startup, Jeeves has doubled its client base, with more than 3,000 companies, and has boosted its income by 900% since the entry of Series B last September. The company claims to have generated more revenue in the first two months of 2022 than in all of 2021. And it reveals that it has already exceeded $1 billion in gross transactions on its platform just 11 months after its launch in March 2021, with an average month-to-month growth of 76% since its premiere.

“Although we are in one of the toughest environments to get funding this year, we are extremely excited about the confidence of investors, not only in Jeeves, but also in the businesses that grow thanks to the money that we can use to create global businesses on our platform. says Dileep Thazhmon, CEO and Founder of Jeeves.

Jeeves, which has its own banking infrastructure, works with companies in 24 countries and three continents. Its clients consist of high-growth startups, e-commerce and SMEs, including Bitso, Kavak, Belvo, Runa, Merama, Moons, Convictional, Muncher, Platzi, Worky, Beek, Revive Superfoods, Spare. The company wants to reach more than 40 countries in the next three years.

“Thanks to the Jeeves card and its expense management platform, we can operate between countries without any problem,” explains Carlos García, CEO of Kavak, one of the most valued unicorns in Latin America and users of Jeeves products such as corporate cards. and access to capital.

According to what they say from the fintechIn the post-Covid era, companies have gone global, either by having employees in different countries or by doing business in various geographies. “However, these companies are forced to use local financial infrastructure or one that operates only in one country. For example, a company with employees in Mexico and Colombia would need several providers to solve its day-to-day: a corporate card in Mexico, another in Colombia, an issuer of payments between countries and another one to make transfers. At the end of the month it would take several weeks to reconcile corporate spending and know how the company’s cash is,” he says. Thazhmon, who argues that Jeeves has changed this paradigm.

It ensures that its platform provides what is necessary to have credit in local currency and payments for the needs of companies between countries. “A growing number of companies use the Jeeves card in the US and pay in dollars. And others use the same card in Mexico and pay in Mexican pesos, reducing transfer costs and adding speed between countries.”

The fintech It has a staff of 150 employees in 10 countries. Its team in the US works remotely and only has an office in Mexico. The company has also announced today that it has reinforced its staff after signing Arpan Nanavati (previously head of engineering at PayPal and Director of Engineering at Walmart) and a former Google, Trent Beckley, as the new head of technology. Director of Alliances. He has also hired as Sales Manager Bhushan Ekbote (previously at Afterpay and Magneto/Adobe) and Víctor Garrido (previously at Mastercard and Bain & Company) as Head of Strategy.