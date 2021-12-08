The fir given to Great Britain (all stripped) embarrasses Oslo- Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

The controversy on social media but the mayor of London says: “In all honesty I like it.” The Norwegian opposition leader admits: “Yes, it’s a bit sad”

LONDON “What have we done to Norway?” “Are we at war without knowing it?” Questions run after each other on social media. The fir that from Oslo, like every year, reached Trafalgar Square, giving the official start to the Christmas period it looks different from the ones sent previously. 24 meters tall, it is as imposing as ever and, lit, it makes its figure next to Nelson’s Column and the National Gallery. Seen during the day, however, the impression is different. He appears asymmetrical, gaunt, skinny, a little neglected. Possible?

Faced with the controversy on the Internet and in the press, the mayor of the British capital Sadiq Khan wanted to see the contested tree for himself. “In all honesty, I like it,” he tweeted. «Since 1947 it is a sign of thanks from the Norwegian citizens for the support received by the United Kingdom during the Second World War. It is a beautiful symbol of international friendship ». Khan’s diplomatic words, however, did not calm Oslo’s embarrassment, which could even decide to replace him. The problem, however, is that transporting a tree of this size is not easy. The new fir may not arrive until Christmas. What sense would that make then?

Although it appears, objectively, a little bald than usual, the Trafalgar Square tree is proving to be a not indifferent destination, to consider the crowds that appear in the square on weekends and in the evening, where a Christmas market has also been set up. On Twitter, however, where he has an official account managed by the City of Westminster, the fir reacted with spirit. “Replace me? But how, why? I have no shortage of branches. It is that they observe the social distancing ». For Oslo opposition leader Anne Haabeth Rygg, however, humor is not enough. “I’ve seen the photos and frankly the tree looks a little sad and it shouldn’t. The British helped us a lot and this should be a sign of our gratitude ».

It was in Great Britain that the king and the Norwegian government took refuge during the Nazi occupation and in London that much of the resistance movement was organized. For the duration of the occupation the Bbc broadcast in Norwegian, an important source of information for the population and an invitation to resist. The tree is chosen every year in Nordmarka, the forest near Oslo. He was cared for for several months until November, when he was shot down in an official ceremony in the presence of the British Ambassador, the Mayor of Oslo and the Lord Mayor of Westminster, a position currently held by the Conservative Andrew Smith. “It is understandable – Smith pointed out – that there has been some hasty judgment on social media, but I know that the tree, as always, will play its part in making the Westminster district even more beautiful during the Christmas period”. The mayor of Oslo, Marianne Borgen, politely recalled that the tree is a gift and that it is the message that matters. “It’s a show of affection. If tradition was born to give thanks – he specified – today the tree is a sign of friendship, solidarity, hopes for the future and peace ». The criticisms? “I’m glad the citizens of London are passionate. It means that for them it is an important gift ».