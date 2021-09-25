The fire of revenge / Streaming of the film on Rai 2 “excited and tense”

Man On Fire – The Fire of Vengeance is “an excited and nervous film with a great Denzel Washington who communicates the tension of a man lost in himself with just his eyes”. Mattia Nicoletti rejects the film with just two stars out of the five made available by MyMovies: “The film is open to criticism, but it expresses energy and values ​​in a simple way, making the spectator a witness to a story of human violence”. The vote we find on ilMorandini is identical, where we read: “Corruption is the underlying theme. Tony Scott’s swollen, pompous, redundant style does everything to ruin it and in the end he even succeeds ”. The only valid reason to follow the film is the presence of a Denzel Washington who tries to hold everything up without being able to do it fully. Man On Fire – The fire of revenge airs on Rai 2, click here for the movie trailer. Click herei for streaming the film on RaiPlay.

Man on Fire: The fire of revenge on Rai 2

20th Century Fox wanted that Man On Fire – The fire of revenge was set in Italy, in the city of Naples. Actually Scott wanted to make a film that reflected the truth and at that time in Italy the phenomenon of kidnappings had disappeared as early as 2000, so Mexico City was chosen, because kidnappings were the order of the day. In the beginning, other actors were chosen to play the main characters. Robert De Niro was to be Creasy, Ricardo Darin was to play Miguel Manzano, while the role of Rayburn was for Marlon Brando, but he died before filming began. The making of the film cost $ 70 million and grossed $ 130.4 million. The first version of the film was 3 hours long, then many scenes were cut to end up on a DVD version. In 2005 a remake of the film was made in an Indian version and the part of Creasy was entrusted to the actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Man on Fire: The Fire of Revenge, directed by Tony Scott

Man on Fire: The fire of revenge airs on Rai 2 today, 30 June 2021, starting from 21.20. The direction is by Tony Scott. We witness the remarke of the 1987 film – Kidnapping: Danger Lurks. Both blockbusters are inspired by AJ Quinnell’s novel Man of Fire published in 1980 which became a bestseller selling 8 million copies worldwide and translated into 13 languages. Director Tony Scott already in 1983 had the intention of making the film, but he could not find any producer who believed in his project, so he put his proposal in the drawer, to devote himself to – Top Gun – with Tom Cruise . – Man on Fire – is distributed by 20th Century Fox, in US theaters it comes out on April 23, 2004, while it arrives in Italy on September 10 of the same year. The cast includes: Denzel Washington who plays the roles of John W. Creasy, Dakota Fanning (Lupita), Radha Mitchell (Lisa Martin Ramos) and Marc Antony (Samuel Ramos).

Man on Fire: The fire of revenge, the plot of the film

Let’s analyze the plot from Man on Fire: The fire of revenge. John Creasy played by Denzel Washington is a former CIA agent, he is a man who lives tormented by his past, with a gruff character, with a vice of alcohol and tormented by too many feelings of guilt. After spending most of his life years wandering the world aimlessly, he decides to go to Mexico to visit a former work friend, Paul Rayburn (Christopher Walken). The latter having left the secret services, has opened a bodyguard agency, quite profitable, given the increasing number of kidnappings at the expense of wealthy families. Paul learns that the Ramos family is looking for a bodyguard to monitor their daughter, the man proposes his friend Creasy who at first does not accept the job. Arriving at the luxurious home, the agent meets the little girl Pita (Dakota Fanning) and her mother Lisa Ramos (Radha Mitchell).

In the following days Creasy begins to take care of the child by taking her to school. The little girl, however, is curious and begins to ask many questions that annoy the man, because he feels obliged to answer even if he doesn’t want to. But Pita is a very cute and intelligent child, Creasy ends up getting attached to her until they become very friends. But the tranquility is coming to an end. Creasy warns that the little girl is in danger. As the girl is about to leave the building where she has just finished a piano lesson, a car approaches and a shooting begins where the agent is wounded, while the criminal manages to kidnap Pita. It turns out that behind the kidnapping there is an organization that kidnaps Mexican children to demand ransom. At the news that Pita is dead, Creasy’s good spirit is wiped out and the man returns to being the ruthless, murderous person who kills without any mercy. The ending is a surprise.

