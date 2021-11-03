The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on super offer on Amazon

The key Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on offer on Amazon at an incredible price, not to be missed. In fact, by clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you can take home a complete 360 ​​° device for the price of 38.99 euros instead of 64.99 euros, with one 40% discount.

A great deal for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max can count on hardware capable of guaranteeing a high-level user experience: the 1.8 GHz quad-core processor is 40% more powerful than the previous generation and the 2 GB RAM allows you to launch applications with more speed. The streaming of content at 4K resolution is guaranteed by the new MediaTek MT7921LS chip with Wi-Fi 6 module, so you can watch your favorite shows without buffering problems even in the presence of multiple devices connected to the home Wi-Fi.

