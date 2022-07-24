The firefly tour in Tlaxcala that you must attend

We recommend you arrive early as the tour lasts between two and three hours and the peak of the experience happens between 8 pm and 9:30 pm.

The tours start at 6 in the afternoon, and you can buy your tickets through Glamping Octli or on the page of El Santuario de las Luciérnagas MX. Arriving at the place, you are assigned a group and a guide, although we recommend you seek the services of Juan Carlos Cortés Márquez, a certified guide who will give you a very enriching, fun and educational tour.

Recommendations for the firefly tour:

There is a regulation to enter the forest to see the fireflies, for your safety and the preservation of the natural area, you should avoid phosphorescent colors in your clothing, wear hiking shoes, wear a raincoat, do not use your cell phone in the forest, keep silent during the sighting and be very respectful of nature. Once you comply with all of the above, you will be ready to live an experience that you will never forget.

What else can I do in Tlaxcala?

Take advantage and escape for a whole weekend to this state that is super close to Mexico City, as it has activities for all tastes, from a pulquero tour, temazcal, balloon flight, eating in signature cuisine restaurants such as Tequexquite (a must of the state) and of course the safety pin, glampingthe most glamorous way to camp and appreciate nature.

Another must-see of the season is the mushroom tour, which begins its greatest splendor in August. Through a walk through the forest at dawn, you will be able to collect mushrooms and learn more about the different species, and then cook them and enjoy an unparalleled breakfast.

as you will see, Tlaxcala It is full of perfect experiences to escape as a couple, as a family and even alone, as there are activities for all tastes and needs. On these vacations, don’t hesitate to venture out to enjoy a few days of lots of fun, contact with nature and lots of fresh air.