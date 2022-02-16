The Fireman, Joe Hill’s post-apocalyptic TV series in flames is coming

For those who still don’t know, the real name of writer Joe Hill is Joseph Hillström King, son of Stephen King, who in a relatively short period of time managed to create his own story in the world of horror / supernatural fiction. From his comic Locke & Key The Netflix series of the same name was taken, and the film arrived on the same streaming channel In the tall grass (2019) based on the short story of the same name (2012) written jointly with his father and published by us by Sperling & Kupfer in 2013.

Not only





His second novel, The Devil’s Revenge (Horns2010, Sperling & Kupfer 2013) became a film with Daniel Radcliffe (aka Harry Potter), NOS4A2 instead a TV series unfortunately canceled after two seasons and the story The black phonepresent in the collection Ghosts (2009, Sperling & Kupfer) became the film The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke as a terrifying child serial killer, slated for this summer. Now, it’s time for his newest novel, The Fireman (2016), to become a television series.

The plot





An epidemic like never before: a mysterious fungus that scientists have called Trichophyton draco incediarius and that people call gold flake, because it has two effects: the first is the appearance of a gold and black mark on the skin, the second is death by self-ignition. And the dead are millions in the world, because with each blaze the fungus spreads through the air. The protagonist of her is the nurse Harper Grayson, who has seen her hospital in New Hampshire destroyed by the flames, she discovers that he has the mark of her, as well as her husband Jakob of her, who begins to give her the hunting to kill her. But she is pregnant and wants to live, even trying to escape from the cremation squads of the infected. At least until she meets the Fireman of the title, or john Rookwood, who is wearing the full suit of a firefighter and is traveling in the States with his two children. So Harper discovers that John is infected but has found a way to control the flames that ignite on her body, turning them on and off at her will. John introduces her to an abandoned summer camp where branded people live but have found a way to survive. But there are secrets, people who want to turn the camp into a dictatorship and in addition to survival from spontaneous combustion for Harper it is also the time to face the worst side of the human race.

The series





Mysteriously (laws, economic reasons) divided into two books by us, The Fireman: The Fireman And The Fireman: The Island of Salvation (both 2016, Sperling & Kupfer) now the production house Walden Media, which produced the recent Finch with Tom Hanks on Apple TV + and the two Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008. 2012) will turn the novel into a TV series, for now without an official channel of arrival and Walden CEO Frank Smith said he was excited about the idea of ​​making the series and that the timing could not be more suitable. but not for what you might think

The Fireman represents a very important theme for us, which is the celebration of normal people who emerge in the face of adverse circumstances.

It should be added that the production company is owned by billionaire Phil Anschutz (owner of power companies, railways, real estate, publishing houses of various types, cinema chains, theaters, record companies and concert arenas), defined a conservative Christian, for which perhaps it is better not to expect very violent scenes.

The series The Fireman does not yet have an arrival date or, as anticipated, a channel even if perhaps Apple TV + will want to continue the relationship established with Finch: we will keep you informed on the literal outbreak of the epidemic, in the meantime, check that you do not have strange spots on the skin.