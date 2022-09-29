the firing of a television meteorologist

NEW YORK (AP) — The images first surfaced on an Internet message board earlier this year, surreptitiously taken while Erick Adame, a well-known weatherman from New York City, performed nude sexual acts on an adult webcam site.

Adame was mortified.

He said he had stopped the performances, which he had come to see as a compulsive need of risky sexual behavior one month earlier.

But then this spring, an unknown sender delivered emails and packages containing more nude photos of Adame, 39, to Spectrum NY1the television station where he did the morning weather report.

Then the images arrived at his mother’s house.

Last week, after the last round of photos rolled around, NY1 fired Adame.

The person who sent the photos seemed determined to embarrass or harm Adame.

But as a result of his dismissal, which he made public in a publication on Instagrama wave of support arose for him online.

Celebrities and politicians came to his defense, including Cynthia Nixon, actress and former candidate for governor of New York; Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou; and Councilman Erik Bottcher.







Cynthia Nixon came out in support of Adame, among other celebrities who reacted to the scandal. (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max via AP)

Now, Adame finds herself at the center of a debate over whether employers should monitor their workers’ online activities outside of working hours, particularly at a time when many people’s sex lives are increasingly conducted through Internet, and as Americans have become more open about sex in general.

Adame and his followers have argued that he is the victim of both a prudish employer as of the revenge porna growing problem that has affected some 10 million Americans and was made illegal in New York in 2019.

Adame also described his behavior as the manifestation of a mental health problem that led him to perform for other men and engage in cybersex with anonymous people online for years, and then seek psychiatric treatment.

But Adame’s case is also complicated by other factors, including his role as a television personality, an unusually public position.

Broadcast companies generally require on-air employees to sign contracts that contain moral clausesgiving them the power to fire employees for a wide range of behavior, from arrests to offensive tweets, that could damage the public image of the corporation.

Patricia Sánchez Abril, a business law professor at the University of Miami, said Adame’s case was far from clear-cut.

She said her firing underscored what a “fuzzy time” we live in, when the internet has widened the scope of normal people’s speech.

“This is clearly not a win for either side,” he said.

“There is a potential element of mental health, there is an element of victimization, and there is the fact that there are things that are done in private and things that are done in public and just miscalculated the line between the two”.

He added: “There is a real question if, as a public figure, in a position of trust, do you have a responsibility to keep certain things hidden?”

Two Spectrum employees familiar with the discussions that led to Adame’s firing said the decision had been a complicated one and that the company worked with him for several months to avoid this outcome.

Neither person disputed Adame’s timeline of events.

When asked what had changed between March and September to justify their firing, they referred a reporter to social media sites where images of Adame’s performances were circulating.

In some of them, Adame apparently references his employer, but Adame refused to address the specific content of the performances or images taken without his knowledge.

Adame said he believed the protracted nature of the photo leaks brought Spectrum to a breaking point.

In an interview, Adame did not defend his use of the webcam, saying he spent years in therapy, in part for compulsive sexual behavior, but also said he thought there was a “generational gapin attitudes towards online sex.

“Times are changing,” Adame said.

“Our laws and contracts are changing, but maybe not fast enough.”

Adame used webcam sites where users can act on public or private channels and look at each other, identified only by their screen names.

He thought he had some control over who was watching him, but he didn’t.

The problem started for Adame in December, when someone took screenshots of him during one of those sessions.

The photos appeared on the message boards of LPSG, a website that allows users to post nude photos of other people. without your knowledge or consent.

Those photos were sent to his employer in March, but in the months that followed, Adame said he realized whoever took the photos had been secretly recording him for some time.

By the end of the summer, several different batches of photos had been sent to her employer and her mother.

On Monday, he filed a lawsuit under the New York Civil Rights Law provisions covering revenge porn, seeking to force LPSG’s parent company to provide him with identifying information about the people who posted his images, so he can file a lawsuit. lawsuit or criminal complaint.

Adame asked Spectrum to give him the email address where he received his photos, but said they haven’t done so yet.

An attorney for LPSG’s parent company, Lawrence G. Walters, said the company would comply with Adame’s subpoena “provided it is approved by the court.”

Walters said his client, based in Europe, had “assisted Adame on several occasions with his requests for eliminate gossip posted by users about the incident and links to the content.”

Adame said he told his employer that the photos were taken without his consent, that he was undergoing treatment for his compulsive behavior, and that he stopped using webcam sites in December 2021.

Spectrum accepted his explanation, he said, but told him it might be forced. take action if new images surfaced or if you continued to use webcam sites.

“I think a lot of us have things: For some people, they turn to food or whatever they do that is somewhat compulsive or that they think they do too much,” Adame said.

“For me, it was going through a webcam.”

The sender did not send messages or demands to Adame, and did not know who the person was.

The messages to his employer were signed, “a concerned citizen,” and the package to his mother came with a note that read:

“I want you to know what your son is doing.”

The goal seemed to be to embarrass him or hurt him.

In June, her employer told her that he had received more photos. These images were different from the ones that were submitted in March, and Spectrum wondered if he had been using webcam sites again.

Adame told them that he had put his compulsive webcam use behind him and that the footage was old, he said.

But when the third batch arrived in September, Adame was fired.

In the days that followed, a new thread dedicated to him was created on the LPSG message board.

But this time, messages from people who expressed sympathy by Adame outnumbered users who asked to have their leaked photos sent to them.

“Please be respectful of Erick,” the forum moderator wrote.

“The only person who deserves to suffer is the horrible human who did this to Erick.”

c.2022 The New York Times Company

