The firm Alexander McQueen launches dazzling collection

with his spring-summer 2023 collection, the famed british fashion house alexander mcqueen welcomes this new year in which he aspires to add more members to his already select group of followers.

The Union was the common thread of the proposal of Sarah Burtoncreative director of the firm created in 1992. She is inspired by a universe that celebrates human connection in suits such as jackets and long, asymmetrical, plain dresses, made of tulle and pronounced necklines; jackets that are deconstructed and focus on the cut, the silhouette, the print, transforming into unique, different pieces.

the famous

Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna, Kate Middleton, Sandra Bullock, Emma Watson, among other celebrities from Hollywood and the monarchy They have dressed in the fashion of the great fashion icon Alexander McQueen, who passed away in 2010.

Anya Taylor-Joy (star of the Lady’s Gambit series) during a gala in London captured the public’s attention in a blue McQueen corset with an asymmetrical draped skirt and gloves. While the rapper singer Lizzio, a the People’s Choice Awards 2022, She arrived dressed in an embroidered satin dress, worked in thread that presents details of three Bosch paintings: The Garden of Earthly Delights, The Temptation of Saint Anthony and The Last Judgment. Both designs are part of the recent McQueen house collection.