The firmness of the queen in the Andrea case. As in the case of Megxit- Corriere.it

from Enrica Roddolo

Elizabeth II responds firmly to the evolution of the Andrea case. And announces that the Military affiliations and Royal Patronages of the Duke of York are back in his hands (and will redistribute them in his family)

The queen, as in the Megxit case in January 2020, acted without hesitation. Safe, despite the regret of having to distance herself from her beloved son Andrew. Thus while the republican frond in the kingdom – haggard and gathered around the Republic pressure group, but always careful to seize the cue to destabilize the crown – gave voice to the request for fellow soldiers of the prince to be removed from his roles in the army, Her Majesty acted. Without hesitation.

After all, as Churchill said, she is a woman, mother and queen. But first of all Regina and the institution must be preserved even at the cost of personal pain. He did it with his nephew Harry in 2020, he reiterated it more firmly given the circumstances, with the son of his heart, Andrea.

In accordance with the queen the Military affiliations and the Royal Patronages were

returned to the sovereign, Buckingham Palace announces in the evening. And he continues: The duke will continue to defend himself as a private citizen. He will not have public roles for the future as well. And everything suggests that he no longer cares about the styles of His Royal Highness. As with Harry, the title of Royal Highness remains but the Duke no longer uses it.

The queen’s decision, after a two-way meeting with Prince Andrew today who lives at the Royal Lodge, in Windsor Park where Her Majesty resides. An encounter that is imagined as painful for the sovereign, as for the prince. And for the first time, Elizabeth had to face the difficult choice without the firm support of her husband Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh has always been the glue but also the man of firm decisions, with an eye to the future of the Windsors.

A new, clearer and more definitive distancing of the sovereign, from her son. After saying in the past few days that he would not pay the legal fees. Forcing the prince to take over his properties, seeking buyers for the mountain chalet to finance the costs of the trial to answer Virginia Giuffre’s allegations.

Ironically, Andrea is the only Windsor on active warfare at the time of the Falklands, and his nephew Harry who was then in Afghanistan, are the two Windsors who had to say goodbye to their military roles. Grudgingly.

We know that the prince is your son, but we write to you as head of state and commander in chief of the armed forces, had written 152 soldiers, war veterans, appealing to the sovereign to deprive Andrea of ​​military titles. She, Elizabeth, did not delay. Head of state, queen, first of all.