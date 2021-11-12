The first 10 years of Skyrim are those in which he made history

We set up shifts. It wasn’t a real lineup, nothing in black and white, but we had shifts and the unwritten rules of gamer ethics required us to respect them. This is because there were three of us, but the PlayStation 3 to play on was only one.

It was November 11, 2011 and, on that day, we would finally get our hands on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, an RPG that promised to pick up the thread of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (which I loved) to further extend the formula.

Legendary things were said at the time: there were rumors of a region with infinite things to do, of one player expression even stronger than in the past. Winds blew that hissed in the ears “You can’t not play it” and, although the technical flaws quickly became memes, no stumbles or bugs stopped Skyrim to turn into what it has become today: one of the synonyms of videogame, a synecdoche for its saga, a point from which not even Bethesda Softworks still wants to move away. Not even ten years later.

Fus Ro Dah

My PlayStation 3 died with the ominous YLOD. I always thought she had a sweet death, because she expired on yet another round of shifts Skyrim. I don’t remember if it was mine or that of the other two gamers who lived with me, but I remember that it was night and that the console said it would never turn on again.

Probably this would be enough to give an idea of ​​the level of involvement that the role-playing directed by Todd Howard managed to put together ten years ago.

Ten years, in the world of video games, are roughly three geological eras. Nonetheless, beyond a questionable marketing model quite confused between editions, re-editions, celebratory packages and upgrades included or not, Skyrim is still on the crest of the wave.

If you try to take a tour of the community of fans, those dedicated to the game set in the great North of Tamriel are overflowing with gameplay, curiosity, newly discovered easter eggs (after ten years!), Advice, ingenious mods created by passionate.

Iconic moments, ten years later

It’s not uncommon to see such an active community after all this time, but the point is that it usually comes with persistent experiences – the ones that are in shared online communities, the ones where there are constant updates. Those à la The Elder Scrolls Online, in order to understand each other. Here, instead, we talk about an online game from two generations ago, still very lived.

I remember when I created my first character – and ten years can’t scratch it. She was an imperial woman. Tahva, of course. It surprised me, even more than it did in Oblivion, how much the main plot was done immediately on the side, in Skyrim. Dragons and their storyline were a possible direction, not there possible direction.

I was surprised to discover the other main storyline, that of secession, of the rebellion of the Nords against the Cyrodill Empire. Coming from Oblivion, with my deep love for the Imperial City, and having created an Imperial myself, I sided with the not-so-adorable Empire. I was the only one among the three of us who played.

This gave me the idea of ​​the strength ofexpression of the player, even more than in Oblivion. The game was the same, but my character was really mine: in the same world, faced with the same dilemmas, each of us did different things and our adventure walked different paths. Our three runs had the same skeleton but each had its own substance. Even today, it is one of the great merits of Skyrim – his ability to do roll, really, the character you have in mind.

Hey, you are finally awake.

When you will unleash my first Fus Ro Dah, I was deeply amazed: that was it really different from Oblivion. And step by step, as I wandered between Greybeard and the ancient language of dragons, I began to wonder how far my Dragonborn power might go.

A before and after called Skyrim

Skyrim it was not without flaws. Nostalgia cannot deceive: the player’s impact in the game world was undeniably stronger in Oblivion (think how the NPCs called you by your titles, while in Skyrim sometimes they insult you like any foreigner, while maybe you are the Dovahkiin who saved that same city), graphic stumbles would require a separate chapter, the size of the rescues drove many consoles of the time crazy until they were corrected.

Nevertheless, in the Bethesda epic there is a before and after Skyrim.

Oblivion was the starting point of Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls it had reached impressive proportions already with Arena And Daggerfall. He had the big and obvious twist with that absolute pearl of Morrowind. It reached the consoles mainly with Oblivion. In its own way, each episode of the saga had a watershed calling, but Skyrim it was its full incarnation.

L’open world created by Bethesda Game Studios relied on immensity. Compared to some hypertrophic open worlds that we see today, he left him with an extraordinary sense of discovery even in secondary activities, those of pure filling, because what moved the player was the desire to explore, to reveal what could await him beyond the peak of an impossible mountain. to be climbed only in appearance.

To help, in this sense, is certainly the system of mission generation, which continues to feed the user with secondary tasks practically indefinitely: if the issue of the Dragonborn has come to an end and a position has been taken on the North vs Empire issue, the world of Skyrim however, it has so much to offer that it practically makes an impression.

The beauty of exploration

It is the reason why the dedicated communities are still very active. And, more than anything else, is why this game hasn’t had an heir yet. And he is in no hurry to generate it.

The Elder Scrolls VI has been in the works for some time, but Bethesda Game Studios will give space to Starfield, first. AND Starfield it will be released on 11/11/22, eleven years later Skyrim. This means, counting that TES VI will be at least a year away (and we are holding tight) from the space game, the heir of Skyrim could see the light more than twelve years after him.

Because? Because Bethesda has no interest in declaring Skyrim obsolete or outdated. It is the community, every day, that proves the opposite. Aged in the technical sector, true to itself in decidedly non-simulation controls, literally adapted to any circulating platform, the great north of Tamriel has become a pillar and icon of the video game universe. It is still quoted today by the players when you interview them about which is the open world that most of all has fueled their escapism.

Where to go? The decision is up to the player

People often don’t tell them to wait “the new The Elder Scrolls », but to wait “the new Skyrim ». And when your name surpasses that of the entire saga you are a part of, it will mean something.

Happy birthday, Skyrim. There’s a first it’s a after of you and it’s amazing how, after ten years, that after for The Elder Scrolls did not dare to start: who would ever think of deporting you and making you abdicate, as long as there is no dust on your throne?