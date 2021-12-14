the first 15 minutes of the sci-fi adventure coming to PC, Xbox and Game Pass

After confirming the release date of The Gunk on PC and Xbox, the leaders of Thunderful Games show from the pages of IGN.com the first fifteen minutes of their next sci-fi adventure now close to launch on the Microsoft Store and in the list of games that can be used ‘free’ by Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The new project signed by the authors of Image & Form (SteamWorld) sees for protagonist Rani, a space explorer who will end up being sucked into Dante’s circle of an alien planet infested by a mysterious sentient substance known, precisely, as the Gunk.

The very first gameplay sessions of the initial missions will serve Rani and his emulators to familiarize themselves with equipment such as the Power Glove, a multifunctional tool that will allow the protagonist to defend herself and acquire scientific data on the bizarre creatures and plants of the post. Those who want to make their way through the unusual arcologies that dominate the landscape will therefore have to take care to evolve and customize their equipment, thus hoping to solve the environmental puzzles and overcome the challenges against the antigravity slime which appears to be the trigger for the climatic anomalies observed from space.

Before leaving you to the latest gameplay video of The Gunk, we remind you that the new action adventure of Thunderful and Image & Form will be available from December 16 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Game Pass.