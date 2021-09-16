The first 8 Afghans arrive in Cardano. 4Exodus: “We are waiting for 20”





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The first of the 56 Afghan refugees assigned to the province of Varese arrive today, 16 September. I am 8 people, belonging to a single family unit. After having quarantined in a military barracks, they will come now located in Cardano al Campo, in a space managed by 4Exodus, the cooperative of Don Antonio Mazzi.

We are waiting for 20

“Today the first eight arrive, but we have given the availability to welcome more than twenty of them to Cardano”, explains Roberto Sartori, vice president of 4Exodus. They will be placed in the two apartments that the social cooperative bought in 2017 and transformed into Cas (Extraordinary reception center) for refugees who arrived – and continue to arrive – with the barges on the coasts of Southern Italy. “We have moved the African asylum seekers to another space and made the Cardano apartments available for Afghan families. We are ready to welcome them, to let them tell us what they had to suffer. It will be a challenge for us to integrate them into the local reality and for this I have already made contact with the mayor Maurizio Colombo“.

The welcome in Cardano

THE the first refugees in Cardano managed by 4Exodus arrived in 2017: they were ten Francophone Africans and found a home in one old court house in via San Rocco bought by the cooperative of Don Antonio Mazzi. In the following months he came bought a second space which now allows 4Exodus to manage up to thirty asylum seekers in the city.

Literacy, volunteering in the city, training courses and sports these are the four pillars on which the project of true integration of asylum seekers has been based since then, which Exodus has put in place in Cardano together with the municipal administration and local associations gathered in a real collaboration agreement. Contrary in principle to large gatherings, as it happened for example in Somma, Busto or Gallarate where the Cas managed by Kb also hosted more than one hundred people under the same roof, Exodus manages the stay of the asylum seekers in distinct and autonomous groups to make their management and integration easier. A proven formula, when you consider that problems never arose in Cardano of the Cas di Kb that for years filled the local news until their definitive closure in 2018.

