The first 9 months of 2021 of Poste Italiane. There is the interim dividend

Poste Italiane communicated the economic and financial results for the first nine months of 2021. The group’s management then proposed the distribution of an interim dividend

Italian post announced the economic and financial results of the first nine months of 2021, a period closed with growing and recovering revenues and profitability, after a 2020 wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has announced that it will pay an advance on the detached dividend in 2022.

In detail, Poste Italiane ended the January-September period with revenues for € 8.44 billion, an increase of 11.7% compared to the € 7.56 billion achieved in the first nine months of last year. Strong improvement on Operating income, which rose from 1.24 billion to 1.62 billion euros (+ 29.8%).

Poste Italiane ended the first nine months of 2021 with a Net income of 1.17 billion, an increase of 30.7% compared to the 898 million recorded in the same period of 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021 alone revenues increased by 7.3% to € 2.76 billion, while net profit increased by 13.6% to € 401 million.

The quarterly results were better than the consensus of analysts (published on the company’s website and updated at the end of October), which indicated revenues and net profit of 2.74 billion and 389 million euros respectively.

At the end of September 2021 the net financial position it was positive for 7.3 billion euros, compared to 6.86 billion at the beginning of the year. Also at the end of September Total Financial Assets amounted to € 582 billion (+ € 13 billion compared to December 2020), with net inflows of € 10.5 billion.

Based on the results of the first nine months of 2021 and in line with the group dividend policy, the management of Poste Italiane has proposed the distribution of an interim dividend 2022 (relating to the 2021 financial year) for an amount of € 0.185 per share (the previous year Poste detaching an advance of € 0.162 per share). The coupon will be detached on Monday 22 November 2021 and paid out on 24 November.



