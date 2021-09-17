The first Afghan family arrives in Cardano: the mayor is confident





But what does a Northern League mayor say about the arrival of new refugees – Afghans – in his small town? Maurizio Colombo, mayor of Cardano al Campo, he is far from barricading: «I trust in mutual respect for roles with 4Exodus, to guarantee the dynamics of hospitality ».

Colombo he is not of his own a battle and barricade League, is more in the ranks of the realists. “I received the Prefect’s request a few weeks ago, he asked me if we had spaces to grant: I tried to check but there were no structures available,” he says. «There was, however, the intention on my part to deal with associations at this point thanks a must for 4Exodus“.

The cooperative has been present for some years in Cardano with a housing unit, it has not created problems, except for some isolated friction caused by some guests. Overall, however, even the mayor Colombo is confident: “I trust in the mutual respect of the roles, to guarantee the dynamics of hospitality and avoid problems”. A collaboration considered necessary in the face of the “terrible tragedy that is happening over there”.

The Municipality has also verified the completion of the works on the residential building that Exodus uses, who had just undergone a recovery operation.



