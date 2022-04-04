The first African-American woman to make history at Miss Universe

In 1977, Janelle Commissiong went down in history by becoming the first African-American woman to win Miss Universe. In this opportunity, we remember her case and we also share who are the beauties that followed her years later. To continue; the details.

Janelle Commissiong and her historic achievement at Miss Universe

26 editions had to happen in miss Universe so that one african american woman was recognized as the most beautiful in the world. The first to achieve such a distinction was Janelle Commissiongwho consecrated himself in 1977 at the age of 24.

commissiongwho today is recognized as a model and as a politician, consecrated herself representing her native country, Trinidad and Tobagoalthough it must be said that she has Venezuelan ancestry on her mother’s side and that, as a girl, she went to live in the United States.

Trinidadian Janelle Commissiong, Miss Universe 1977.

Some time later, other women would accompany her, but it must be said that they are few if one takes into account that this famous contest has been in existence for more than 70 years.

In 1995, Chelsie Smith was consecrated representing the United States, and followed Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad and Tobago) in 1998. In line with this, it is also worth highlighting Mpule Kwelagobe (1999, Botswana), leila lopez (2011, Angola) and Zozibini Tunzi (2019, South Africa).

Jennifer Hosten, Miss World and her movie story

Several years before Janelle Commissiong surprise in miss Universesomething similar happened in miss Worldanother of the most famous beauty pageants that exist.

This happened in 1970, at a time when the United States was convulsed by the struggle for the civil rights of African Americans. In a ceremony that was seen by millions of people around the world, Jennifer Hosten prevailed over its peers and went down in history as the second African American woman scam miss World (The first was Jamaican Carole Crawford in 1963).

As if that were not enough, in that ceremony there was also another particularity, which was that a black woman appeared on behalf of South Africa, a country in which, at that time, Apartheid was in force.

All this, and also the fight that took place on that occasion against sexist standards, can be seen clearly in misbehaviora film released in 2020 that is also known by the title of miss revolution or breaking the rules. Directed by Philippa Lowthorpefeatures the performances of Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha Raw and jessie buckley. It lasts 1 hour 46 minutes and, for those who want to see it, it is available at Netflix.

