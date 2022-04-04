Entertainment

The first African-American woman to make history at Miss Universe

Photo of James James5 hours ago
2 minutes read

In 1977, Janelle Commissiong went down in history by becoming the first African-American woman to win Miss Universe. In this opportunity, we remember her case and we also share who are the beauties that followed her years later. To continue; the details.

Janelle Commissiong and her historic achievement at Miss Universe

26 editions had to happen in miss Universe so that one african american woman was recognized as the most beautiful in the world. The first to achieve such a distinction was Janelle Commissiongwho consecrated himself in 1977 at the age of 24.

