The first African Cup of Senegal

The 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, the continental tournament of African football, ended on Sunday evening in Yaoundé, Cameroon, with the victory of Senegal on penalties against Egypt. For the national team of Kalidou Koulibaly, central defender of Napoli, Sadio Mané, forward of Liverpool, and Edouard Mendy, goalkeeper of Chelsea, it is the first victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 65 years of the competition’s history.

Regular time at the Olembé stadium ended in a draw without goals. In the first half Senegal could have taken the lead with Mané, but his central penalty was saved by the Egyptian goalkeeper Abou Gabal. The tie continued into extra time, where neither Senegal nor Egypt, with their best player Mohamed Salah, managed to score.

On penalties, Senegal opened the scoring with captain Koulibaly. Egypt responded with Ahmed Sayed and Senegal with Abdou Diallo, PSG defender. Egypt’s first mistake arrived at the fourth penalty, with the post hit by Mohamed Abdelmonem, which was also followed by the first mistake by Senegal, by Bouna Sarr. The series continued with two more penalties scored, but in the fourth the Egyptian Mohanad Lasheen made the decisive mistake by having the shot parried by Mendy. With the fifth and final penalty of the series, Mané scored the winning goal with power.

Unlike Egypt, whose seven victories in the Africa Cup represent the record in the competition, Senegal had never managed to win it, despite having been a reference point for African football for years. However, things changed with the arrival of a new generation of international level footballers and a Senegalese coach, former footballer Aliou Cissé, who after being assistant to Frenchman Alain Giresse was promoted to head coach in 2015. From there he started a cycle that led Senegal to the World Cup in Russia, to the Africa Cup of Nations final – the one they lost to Tunisia in 2019 – and now to their first continental victory.

