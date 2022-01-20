The first aid has arrived in Tonga

On Thursday afternoon, the first foreign aircraft landed in Tonga carrying drinking water and essential goods to be distributed to the local population, put in serious difficulty by the consequences of the tsunami that hit various areas of the archipelago on Saturday as a result of the violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga underwater volcano -Hunga Ha’apai. Five days after the start of the emergency, two military planes, one from New Zealand and one from Australia, managed to land at the country’s main airport – on the largest island of Tongatapu. More planes and ships are expected to arrive in the coming days.

So far no help had arrived because the airport runway, which like most of the islands of the archipelago, had been covered with ash and flooded in some places. The plane sent from New Zealand was carrying drinking water, electricity generators, basic hygiene products and communication equipment, among other things. Australia said the first of two rescue planes it sent also carried water desalination tools and a device to facilitate cleaning of the airport runway.

In both cases, the delivery of the materials took place without contact with the local population to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus: in Tonga, an archipelago of about 170 islands scattered in the Pacific Ocean located about 2,300 kilometers to the north-east. in New Zealand, only one case of contagion has been found since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano is located about 65 kilometers north of Tongatapu, and its eruption was particularly violent: between Saturday and Sunday, in a few hours it produced a high column of smoke, a gigantic amount of lightning strikes and finally an eruption with the production of a powerful shock wave that traveled thousands of kilometers and helped to produce tsunamis. A large amount of ash and dust also fell on the islands, which covered a large part of the vegetation and inhabited areas, putting people’s health at risk and contaminating the drinking water supplies.

According to UN estimates, the effects of the volcano’s eruption had devastating consequences for about 84 thousand people, that is 80 percent of the inhabitants of the entire archipelago. At the moment there are three confirmed deaths due to causes related to natural disasters, but there is still no news from many smaller islands, especially those in the western part of the country, which is thought to be the most damaged because it is closest to the volcano.

The violent eruption on Saturday also damaged the only fiber optic cable that connects the island state to the rest of the world, which greatly complicated the rescue activities. After five days of near-total disruption, communications are slowly starting to return, but it may take up to four weeks for the cable that connects the internet to Tonga to restart.

Australian diplomat Rachael Moore, who is in charge of relations with Tonga, said the consequences of Saturday’s natural disasters on the country’s buildings were “catastrophic” and that access to clean water is “a top priority” . Moore, quoted by Reuters, he explained that on the beaches of the western part of the archipelago, “where once there were splendid resorts and many, many houses, now there is a lunar landscape”.

Also according to the journalist Marian Kupu, always quoted by Reuters, the villages in the eastern part of the archipelago have been severely damaged. “I’m not saying that we expect more deaths” than those confirmed so far, Kupu commented, “but in these hours the government is trying to reach the other islands to actually verify” the seriousness of the situation.

