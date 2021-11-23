The first Airbus A340 lands in Antarctica, the epochal feat of the Hi Fly company

For the first time in history, an Airbus A340 plane landed in Antarctica. Hi Fly, a Portuguese charter company, made the undertaking possible. The company specializes in both aircraft and flight crew rental, maintenance and other logistical activities. The Hi Fly 801 took off from Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday 2nd November. The flight was commissioned by Wolf’s Fang, a new luxury adventure camp resort in Antarctica. The Hi Fly 801 was led by Captain Carlos Mirpuri, who is also the company’s vice president. Both the outward and return flights took between five and five and a half hours, and the team spent less than three hours on the ground in Antarctica. The blue ice rink at the Wolf’s Fang property has been cataloged as a Tier C airport, despite not technically being an airport. This means that only a highly specialized crew can get there due to the difficult conditions. “The colder it is, the better”, explained Mipuri in the logbook. “The grooves along the runway are made by special equipment, and after cleaning and carving we get an adequate braking coefficient as the runway is 3,000 meters long. Landing and stopping such a heavy A340 at that airport shouldn’t be a problem.” While the ice is gorgeous, it can also be a problem for pilots due to its glow. Mipuri added: “The reflection is tremendous and only the right glasses help you keep an eye on the outside and the instruments.” The first flight in Antarctica dates back to 1928. A Lockheed Vega 1 monoplane was flown by George Hubert Wilkins, an Australian military pilot and explorer. Short exploratory flights followed so that scientists and cartographers could gain vital information about Antarctica’s topography. To date, there is no airport on the White Continent, but there are several airstrips.



