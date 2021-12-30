the first alleged images of the new Black Ops appear on the net – Nerd4.life

A leak, to be taken with gloves and pliers, may have revealed the first images of the Call of Duty to be released in 2023, which apparently could be a new game in the series Black Ops by Treyarch.

The images were shared in a Reddit thread and come from a gallery on Imgur posted by an unknown source, which makes it really hard to verify their legitimacy. The screenshots basically show the glimpse of a map, the home screen with the title “Black Ops” and various game menus, where we can see the presence of the campaign, multiplayer and Zombies modes.

COD 2023

Considering the annual cadence of the Call of Duty series, it is clear that the work on the chapter coming in 2023 has already begun for some time. In November, leaker Ralph had reported that a new Black Ops is in the works for 2023 and that the game should have a setting similar to that of Battlefield 2042, therefore set in the near future. That said, we reiterate again that this is a leak to be taken with a grain of salt, as it comes from an unknown source.

Meanwhile Activision is working hard to fight the cheaters in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. It recently banned 48,000 players thanks to the new Ricochet anti-cheat system.