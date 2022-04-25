The first autonomous taxi in China is already a reality (although for now it will continue to circulate with a driver)

The autonomous taxi is already a reality in China. The Pony.Ai company has confirmed that it has received the OK to operate in the country and charge for their journeys, although it will still have some limitations that they hope to eliminate very soon.





Although Toyota-backed Pony.Ai was already operating in an industrial zone in Beijing, it is the first time that a self-driving taxi company has been allowed to take rides with real customers and charge for it. In total, it will have a fleet of 100 vehicles that will move through the Nansha district and its surroundings, in the city of Guangzhou. In fact, the company claims that it has permission to operate on 800 km2 of land, above the extension of the aforementioned district.

Fares will be similar to those found in the city of Guangzhou and rides will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. For now, yes, they will have a driver that will monitor the proper functioning of all systems, which they hope not to need “in a short or intermediate period of time”. Despite everything, we must bear in mind that Pony.Ai has prevailed in a race with a multitude of companies immersed.

The Chinese robot taxi

Pony.Ai is a company that has the backing of Toyota and has also been conducting tests in the United States or in other Chinese cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai or Shenzen. He has even tested with autonomous trucks. And with this license, it takes a giant step in the race to offer autonomous taxis in the Asian country.

In addition to the aforementioned Pony.Ai, the Chinese manufacturer SAIC, one of the most important in the country, is carrying out tests in the Jiading district of Shanghai. And the same goes for Weride, a company supported by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Group, which is testing its vehicles in Guangzhou. Auto X is also testing in Shenzen, but in this case with surveillance drivers at the controls.

As for the operation of these first robotaxi in China, the first data suggests that they may have the same limitations as the Waymo or Cruise vehicles that already operate in the United States. At the moment, these cars are limited to trips within a concrete area, do not operate at night and, at least for now, will have to keep a driver in the passenger seat. This last step has already been overcome in the United States although, on the contrary, on the Pony.Ai website they announce that their cars can work with complicated weather conditions.