The first baby of a pregnancy achieved in Gipuzkoa thanks to regenerative medicine is born

Paris has welcomed the first baby born from regenerative medicine in Gipuzkoa. This is the first assisted reproduction using plasma enriched in growth factors carried out successfully in the territory on a French patient nine months ago at the Quirónsalud Donostia Day Hospital. A novel technique, which, as explained by the director of the Assisted Reproduction and Genetics Laboratory of the Gipuzkoa Polyclinic, Dr. Miren Mandiola, “has been in use for a very short time” and is becoming more and more common among “women who have failed with other treatments” or patients “with whom we are having a hard time getting pregnant.”

The Gipuzkoan center has therefore been a “pioneer” in the use of this type of treatment “which does not produce any reaction because what we do is prepare the patient’s own blood, so that this is not alien to her body and it will not harm you at all”, and that it has had a happy outcome with the birth of a girl a fortnight ago in a Parisian clinic. “She was not really aware that we were doing this special treatment,” explains the doctor about the patient, a woman in her forties, who “had had all the appropriate studies done and no reason had been found why failed so repeatedly” to get pregnant.

The problem, in her case, lay in the endometrium, the layer that covers the inside of the uterus and whose main mission is to receive the fertilized ovum when gestation occurs, whose thickness, too thin, prevented it from being receptive when receiving. the embryo “He clung like a straw to this technique,” admits Mandiola, acknowledging that they are patients who are almost “desperate” for whom “any light they can see at the end of the tunnel always seems interesting to them.”

Plasma rich in growth factors (PRGF), which is what is used in this type of intervention, is a product manufactured in the laboratory from a blood sample of the patient who is going to undergo infiltration. The preparation is, in fact, a portion of blood with abundant platelets, a ‘formula’ that is obtained by previously removing leukocytes and red blood cells. Platelets are the cells responsible for restoring damaged tissues, which heal wounds. Hence the high regenerative power of the product.

It is a “simple process” since for these women the process consists of “a simple blood draw, as if it were almost an artificial insemination.” The procedure, then, for the professionals of the Laboratory of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics is somewhat more complicated. “Some instillations are performed and what is intended is that the endometrium is more receptive. These instillations of plasma prepared with growth factors produce a series of anti-inflammatory factors and factors that generate a vascularization that make it a more receptive endometrium and that in that coordination and immunological contact that must exist between the embryo and the endometrium, everything is much better. more suitable and favors the implantation of the embryo”, says Miren Mandiola about this technique based on biological treatments.

The main novelty of the treatment is that everything is “natural” in the pregnancy process. “It is a biological, regenerative, immunomodulatory treatment, in which we manage to extract from the woman herself the platelets that are highly enriched in growth factors so that the dialogue that the embryo needs with the uterus is much better and we succeed in those women who they repeatedly fail in reproduction treatments”, emphasizes the health professional. The outcome, moreover, could not have been more satisfactory for the woman. “We did the treatment and boom, the first time she got pregnant,” she says explicitly.

Success in 50% of cases



Be that as it may, its use is limited to a limited number of people. “We do not use it in any case”, says Mandiola, only “when we consider that it has the correct indication”. To date, Policlínica Gipuzkoa uses this new practice in patients with “repetitive failures of assisted reproduction techniques” who have “all the correct studies” and who cannot become pregnant. In this sense, the result of using plasma enriched in growth factors in this type of case is having a largely favorable response, with a pregnancy rate of approximately 50%. “This is a very high level of success for this type of patient,” explains Dr. Mandiola.

Seen the seen, the question is clear. Can this technique be used as a first option for women who cannot get pregnant? “Not yet, it’s not the time,” replies the doctor, although “it is likely” that in the future it will be. “At the moment we need time, that the effect is really good, that the successes are consolidated and then we would see it over time,” she adds. However, it makes it clear that this technique “is the future” and that “it will probably spread because we should go to more natural and biological treatments” in which “there is no special addition that can generate any type of reaction” for the patients.

Plasma rich in growth factors is one of the spearheads of regenerative medicine and its effectiveness has already been demonstrated in various fields of medicine such as dentistry, with a qualitative leap in terms of osseointegration and healing, traumatology, for optimize the healing process of patients with tendinous and muscular injuries, such as chronic tendinopathies, fibrillar or ligament tears or meniscus pathologies, and even in ophthalmology, useful for treating dry eye and latent corneal ulcers, in addition to improving the evolution after laser refractive surgery.