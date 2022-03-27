The first batch of Moderna vaccines against covid-19 arrives in Peru

This content was published on March 27, 2022 – 22:12

Lima, March 27 (EFE) .- Peru received this Sunday a first batch of 1.3 million vaccines against covid-19 from the Moderna laboratory, the Ministry of Health reported on its Twitter profile.

“Today is a very special day because we are receiving one of the vaccines that has one of the most advanced studies,” Deputy Minister of Public Health Jorge López Peña said at the Lima airport Jorge Chávez.

The Ministry indicated that the doses from Belgium have an expiration date of nine months and that a total of 2.8 million Moderna vaccines will arrive in Peru during the week.

For his part, the director of Strategic Interventions in Public Health of the Ministry, Alexis Holguín, explained that the doses of Moderna have a level of efficacy greater than 90%, although “all the vaccines that have been applied in Peru have been approved by health agencies international”.

“They are safe and effective, in the case of severe effects that have been reported in our country for almost a year from February 2021 to February 2022, only 3 severe events have been reported, none of which led to death or sequelae” Holguín said at the Lima airport.

It also reported that, to date, Peru has received 84 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 from Sinopharm, Pfizer (adult and pediatric) and AstraZeneca laboratories.

EXPIRED VACCINES

The Comptroller General of Peru alerted the Ministry of Health this Saturday that more than four million vaccines against covid-19 are at risk of expiration and that more than 8,500 have already reached their expiration date in state warehouses.

The risk of expiration of 4.45 million AstraZeneca vaccines was warned by this institution in February and March, since 2.44 million units of this lot will expire next Thursday, March 31 and were distributed “with a short time to be used,” said the Comptroller (Court of Accounts) in a statement.

The other 2 million doses of the batch will expire on April 30 and the Ministry of Health has been warned to take measures and “execute actions”, since this situation “generates the risk of losing these products.”

LATEST DATA

The latest information offered by the Ministry of Health states that in the last hours eleven people have died from the disease and 297 new cases have been detected in the Andean country.

The institution pointed out that there are already more than 12 million Peruvians vaccinated with the three doses (42.3% of the population).

Precisely, as of April 1, having the three guidelines will be mandatory for face-to-face work and entry to a large part of the establishments, according to a supreme decree published this Saturday. EFE

pbc/gdl/cpy

