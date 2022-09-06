The first beauty products of Kate Moss, the model who did not remove her make-up before bed: a facial nectar, a perfume and a cream with CBD

Regenerating rosehip oil and firming nettle extract: They complete this rich formula for optimal results.

Benefits: It removes impurities and makeup without damaging the skin’s natural protective barrier, it is moisturizing, it restores smoothness, firmness and elasticity, which leads to the reduction of wrinkles and fine lines of expression, and evens out skin tone.

How to use: Apply to damp skin, massage in circular motions and rinse with lukewarm water. An essential part of sunrise and sunset rituals.

Price: The 100ml. they cost 60 euros.

The cream with CBD

What it’s like: In the brand they define it as “rich, nutritious, moisturizing and revolutionary”. face-cream rejuvenates the skin and stimulates the natural production of collagen. It absorbs quickly and deeply, dramatically diminishing the dull effects of oxidative stress for a healthy glow. High in antioxidants, this anti-aging moisturizer reduces wrinkles and fine lines to help achieve smooth, rested skin.

Active ingredients:

· Complex extract of lichen, moss and fern from Icelandfor its ability to rejuvenate.

Cannabidiolto soothe the skin and control the oil balance.

Bakichiolthe botanical alternative to retinol.

· Hemp oil, rosehip oil, shea butter and avocado oil: To improve the natural barrier of the skin.

Benefits: They assure in Cosmoss that this cream contributes to a smooth and rested skin, stimulates the production of natural collagen, reduces small wrinkles, unifies the tone of the skin and makes it smoother, firmer and more elastic.

How to use: Apply to clean, dry skin on the face, neck and décolletage.

Price: The 50 ml. they cost 110 euros.

Perfume

What it’s like: “Stimulating, sensual, blissful: Sacred Mist (Sacred Mist, in Spanish) surrounds you with its hypnotic and at the same time comforting fragrance. The carefully selected essential oils create a special ritual for the body and spirit, acting both on the skin and on the olfactory receptors to achieve emotional balance and provide a sense of inner peace”.

What does it smell like: Three main notes stand out in the brand,

· Top notes of orange blossom and bergamot.

· Heart notes of jasmine, tuberose and geranium.

· Base notes of oak moss, cedar wood and tonka.

How to use: “A single spray offers a full sensory experience. The emerging feeling of calm and rejuvenation is mesmerizing and magical.” And they add that this aroma brings emotional balance and inner peace, has a hypnotic and stabilizing effect, helps calm the mind and improve mood and is more versatile than a classic perfume because it can also be used as a room spray.

Price: The 100 ml. they cost 140 euros.