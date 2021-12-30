The first Bitcoin ETF in the US was a fiasco, GBTC’s discount remains at record lows

Institutional demand for Bitcoin (BTC) is significantly lacking at the end of the year, while the data highlights the “underperformance” of the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

As reported on 29 December by market commentator Holger Zschaepitz, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is almost 30% lower than its introductory price.

Disappointing end of the year for the ProShares ETF

Reflecting the sentiment in the Bitcoin market, the hype that accompanied the launch of BITO in Q3 has decreased significantly.

Going from record volume on the first trading day to its current state, the ETF even underperformed Bitcoin’s spot price in 2021.

“The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was a fiasco, at least this year,”Commented Zschaepitz.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) vs. Normalized Chart BTC / USD. Source: Holger Zschaepitz / Twitter

Meanwhile, as Cointelegraph reported, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) holds its largest discount relative to Bitcoin’s spot price, or net asset value.

The conversion of GBTC into an ETF, expected next year, will depend on the US regulators’ approach to spot-based products, not yet debuted in the country.

Price chart vs. equity vs. GBTC award. Source: Coinglass

New all-time highs in the stock market

While the detractors describe the discount of GBTC as “very worrying,Investor activity does not indicate unanimous apathy regarding Bitcoin.

Since last month, Morgan Stanley has expanded its GBTC allocation suggesting that longer-term sentiment remains solid.

“With 2021 winding down, the SPX is approaching a 92-year resistance line on the logarithmic chart, which could be a formidable barrier considering it is based on the index peaks in 1929 and 2000. ~ Reuters”

As 2021 draws to a close, the $ SPX is nearing a 92-year log-scale resistance line, which has the potential to be a formidable barrier given that it is based off of the index’s 1929 and 2000 peaks. ~ Reuters pic.twitter.com/khK1e09vCA – PiQ  (@PriapusIQ) December 28, 2021

Macro markets, meanwhile, exhibit curious characteristics. The S&P 500 is at all-time highs, challenging a trend line that has marked decisive resistance since its inauguration nearly 100 years ago.

However, several warnings this week revealed that all is not as it seems.