the first Black Friday discounts arrive on consoles, games, smartphones, TVs and technology!

The first offers for Black Friday 2021 have arrived early from Unieuro, dedicated to consoles, video games, smartphones, smart TVs and technology.

The promotion is valid both online at this address and in the Unieuro stores, and it will be available until Thursday 11 November. Let’s find out the most interesting offers!

Offers Console and Video Games

Nintendo Switch 2019 bundle + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Console bag for € 339.90

Nintendo Switch Lite + Minecraft bundle for € 229.90

FIFA 22 Bundle [PS5] + DualSense controller for € 99.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] for € 59.99

Far Cry 6 [Xbox One] for € 59.99

Smartphone offers

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128GB for € 649.99

Motorola Moto e6i at € 89.99

OPPO Find X3 Lite at € 349.90

OPPO A94 at € 299.90

OPPO A74 at 199 €

Realme 8i at € 199.99

Samsung Galaxy A52s for € 379.90

Samsung Galaxy A03s for € 129.99

Xiaomi Note 10s at € 229.90

Xiaomi Redmi 9c at € 119.99

Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch for € 229

Fitbit Sense smartwatch for € 269.90

Fitbit Versa smartwatch for € 129.99

Garmin Venu SQ Music smartwatch for € 199.99

Huawei Watch 3 smartwatch for € 279.90

Smart TV offers

LG OLED A1 65 ″ at € 1,699

LG OLED A1 55 ″ at € 1,099

Samsung Neo QLED QN90 50 ″ at € 1,399

Samsung QLED Q80 65 ″ at € 1,099

Samsung QLED Q80 55 ″ to 899 €

Samsung QLED Q60 55 ″ to 699 €

Sony Bravia OLED A8 65 ″ at € 1,999

These are just some of the Unieuro offers that anticipate Black Friday. You can consult them all at this address. The promotion is valid until November 11, 2021.

