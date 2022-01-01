The first born in the hospital of Ponte di Varese is a child from Cardano al Campo





The last cry of 2021 was at the Tradate Hospital, at 11.14 pm on December 31st, while the the first of 2022 was at the Del Ponte Hospital in Varese at 3.34 am on January 1st.

In total, in 2021, those born in the three birth points of the ASST of the Seven Lakes were 3876, with an increase compared to the previous year when 3833 births were registered, compared to a national and regional average which records a decline in births.

All three birth centers close the year with an increase compared to 2021. Important to note is the increase in the number of births at the Tradate Hospital which exceeds 600. Varese closes the year with 2706 births, while Cittiglio records 563 new births.

“In 2021 all three birth points in Varese, Cittiglio and Tradate closed positively compared to the previous year – comments the professor Massimo Agosti, Director of the Women’s and Child Department ofASST Settelaghi – We are absolutely satisfied with these numbers which go against the trend compared to the overall regional and national data which continue to record a worrying demographic decline, at the end of a year with a negative record decline in births in our country.

The fact that women have chosen our three hospitals makes us proud and encourages our entire team of gynecologists, midwives, neonatologists, pediatricians and nurses to do even better. A great team that shares every aspect of the birth, clinical, managerial and administrative path, with great attention to respect and defend the mother-infant relationship with the presence of the father and the anti-pandemic safety regulations, in the awareness that giving birth is being born are two unique and central moments in the life of every woman and her family “.

“This year’s numbers are the confirmation that the ASST Sette Laghi system works – emphasizes the professor Fabio Ghezzi, Director of the Integrated Maternal-Infant Network – The Hub and Spoke organization of the birth points, with the center on the Del Ponte hospital and the Cittiglio and Tradate offices so strongly integrated, guarantees uniformity of care and paths, thanks to the sharing of protocols and staff rotation. In fact, in 2021 the births increased in all our offices, moreover in a context of significant decline in the birth rate. If Varese, which in the spring will have a new obstetrics department, whose works are underway, is confirmed as one of the largest birth centers in Lombardy, Tradate has exceeded the ambitious quota of 600 births and Cittiglio has about ten more births than in 2020 and can count on the renovation projects of the delivery room and the stork room already approved by the Lombardy Region. I thank all my collaborators, doctors, nurses, OSS, for these results that reward a commitment that has continued over the years, but also the other structures of the Company on which our birth centers can count, not only the other departments, but also the structures technical and administrative that enable us to do our job in the best possible way “.

Del Ponte Hospital

The last two born in 2021 are a girl born at 9.12 in Bulgarograsso and at 20.15 a boy from Venegono Inferiore

The first born in 2022: at 3.34 a child from Cardano al Campo and shortly after, at 3.38, the little Adele Randisi from Busto Arsizio. At 4.28 am Anna Tuzio di Castelveccana was born. Total born in 2020 2695, in 2021 2706.

Birthplace of Tradate

Last three born in 2021: on December 30th Marku Artiom resident in Venegono Inferiore, a girl from Castiglione Olona, ​​and on December 31st at 11.14 pm Brando Putzu from Caronno Varesino

At 12 noon on January 1st there are still no babies born. 582 children were born in 2020, in 2021 607

Birthplace of Cittiglio

The last three born in 2021 are a girl from Marchirolo on December 30th, a boy from Luino and on December 31st Cecilia di Marchirolo was born at 3.42 pm. Still no births at 12 on January 1st. 556 children were born in Cittiglio in 2020, in 2021 563



