The first business ranking of the Covid La Lube era conquers the top in the province

2 December 2021 – 7:37 pm –

The Ariston Group of Fabriano is confirmed in first place among the companies of the Marche region with a turnover steadily above 1.6 billion euros, since November it has landed on the stock exchange in Piazza Affari. Tod’s drops from second to fifth place (minus 30.4% of sales) while on the podium are Conad Adriatico (plus 20.7%) and Magazzini Gabrielli. In the province of Macerata, Lube is in first place in the ranking. The data were presented this afternoon at the Oratory of Charity in Fabriano.

The ranking is made by the Aristide Merloni Foundation and the Marche Polytechnic University.

THE ANALYSIS – from Francesco Cittadini *

They are not all “minus” signs. If on one hand noble companies such as Tod’s and Biesse mark the pace with significant drops in revenues, other companies – especially those in the distribution sector – record growth in turnover of up to 20% compared to the previous year. In the fashion and service sectors, including the catering sector, the loss of turnover was significant, while in others – as imaginable as the food and pharmaceutical sectors – strong increases were recorded. But be careful: there are significant differences between companies in the same sector, where the quality of the product, the markets served and the sales channels characterize the company results.

The economic situation is however in strong evolution. The manufacturing sector in particular shows important recoveries in 2021 so the 2020 data must be examined with the maximum balance, taking into consideration mitigating and extraordinary factors that are particularly challenging for all entrepreneurs. For the purposes of comparability, “it is therefore important to specify that the criteria for including companies in the ranking have remained unchanged compared to previous years and are based on a double criterion: dimensional and territorial. With reference to the dimensional criterion, the top 500 companies by value of sales are considered in the ranking. Companies belonging to all sectors of activity are included, with the sole exception of credit institutions. With reference to the territorial criterion, the companies that have their main operational headquarters in the Marche region are included in the classification, regardless of ownership and registered office. On the other hand, the production sites of extra-regional companies are excluded, for which it is not possible to isolate the balance sheet of the units operating in the region. “

Engineer Francesco Merloni – president of the Aristide Merloni Foundation – attended and guided all the works in the presence, after the exclusively streaming event last year. The elaboration of the ranking was coordinated by Professor Donato Iacobucci of the Polytechnic University of Marche.

The data of the province

Despite the slight decrease of 2% and after the exit from the perimeter of the classification of the consolidated financial statements of Finproject, Lube Industries Srl passes from second to first place in the standings, confirming a turnover of over two hundred million. Rematarlazzi Spa and Clementoni Spa stand on the podium with respectively almost 173 and 149 million in turnover, both in good growth compared to 2019. IGuzzini Illuminazione Spa, Pigini Srl and Poltrona Frau Spa.

The data of the region

At the regional level l‘Ariston Thermo remains firmly in command of the rankings despite a slight decline in turnover. The remaining podium positions were acquired by distribution giants such as Conad Adriatico Soc. Coop. and Magazzini Gabrielli Spa, the first with a growth of over 20%, the second of 8.7%. It still goes up there ACRAF Spa of the Angelini family, placing itself in fourth place, with an income performance second only to that of‘Ariston Thermo even with less than half of the turnover. Then we find Tod’s Spa which presents a negative economic result heavily influenced by the pandemic context.

Here is the link to consult the ranking: https://www.fondazionemerloni.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Classifica-principali-imprese-marchigiane- Edizione-2020.pdf

* Francesco Cittadini – Chartered Accountant – Tartuferi & Associati

Company ranking: Finproject at the top and Lube in second place The Swedish iGuzzini comes off the podium

