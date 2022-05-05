The first case of childhood hepatitis was detected in Argentina: it is an 8-year-old boy

The information was confirmed by the Argentine Ministry of Health (Getty)

The Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin. This is an 8-year-old boy who is admitted to the Children’s Hospital in the north of the city of Rosario. In this way, Argentina joins the list of at least 20 countries with confirmed patients with this pathology. Now, almost 230 minors are affected.

Just 24 hours ago, the spokesman for the World Health Organization, Tarik Khasarevichad warned at a press conference in Geneva that “As of May 1, at least 228 probable cases from 20 countries have been reported to the WHO, with more than 50 additional cases under investigation.” Also, so far it has been confirmed one death, worldwide, due to this pathology, although there are four more under suspicion.

Meanwhile, another 18 minors had to receive a liver transplant, according to the international organization. For its part, experts said the current count could be the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as many countries have only now stepped up surveillance.

Experts said the current count could be the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as many countries have only now stepped up surveillance (Getty Images)

What is known so far?

Most cases are currently detected in Europe, although some have been identified in the Americas, the Western Pacific, and Southeast Asia.. Due to an unknown cause, the scientists noted that none of the affected children tested positive for the normal viruses that cause hepatitis. while The WHO assured that the increase in cases of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin is a “very urgent” issue to which they are giving “absolute priority”.

Moreover, experts warn that, due to an unknown cause, the pathology may have multiple factors. while the UK health officials ruled out that this disease has any relationship with the COVID-19 vaccine, as none of the sick British children have been vaccinated due to their young age.

“It is very urgent and we are giving this absolute priority and working very closely with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control in the management and coordination”assured the regional director of Emergencies of the WHO, Gerald Rockenschaub, this Monday. “We are doing everything we can to quickly identify what is causing this and then take the appropriate action, both nationally and internationally.” , stressed the specialist. He even stressed that they have put several countries on notice to “be attentive to this more specifically” after the increase in reported cases.

Detail of Digitally Colorized Transmission Electron Microscopy Image Reveals the Presence of Hepatitis B Virions (Orange) HEALTH CDC/DR. ERSKINE PALMER



According to the information provided so far, adenoviruses, which normally cause the common cold and stomach bugs, are thought to be the culprit. Although they rarely cause inflammation of the liver. The latest data provided by the WHO indicate that most have been detected in the UK (145) and US (20), They have some of the strongest surveillance systems. Previously cases of hepatitis of “unknown origin” were confirmed in Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands, as well as in Israel, Denmark, Norway, and Romania.

It is worth clarifying that The WHO did not reveal which countries reported additional cases, while other health agencies revealed that Austria, Germany, Poland, Japan and Canada have detected cases, while Singapore is investigating a possible case in a 10-month-old baby. Indonesia said yesterday that three children had died from suspected hepatitis of unknown cause.

The 145 affected children in Britain, most of whom were five years old or younger, initially they suffered from diarrhea and nausea, followed by jaundice: yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. The Indonesian youths, aged two, eight and 11, suffered from fever, jaundice, in addition to abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and dark-colored urine. The country’s health chiefs suspect the cases were hepatitis, but are running tests to determine if the usual hepatitis A to E viruses were behind them, or if their origin is unknown.

Adenoviruses (like the one pictured), which normally cause the common cold and stomach bugs, are thought to be the culprit

What is the WHO advice?

In recent reports, the WHO warned that requires further work to identify additional cases, both in currently affected countries and elsewhere. Therefore, the priority is to determine the cause of these cases to further refine control and prevention actions. Common prevention measures for adenovirus and other common infections include regular handwashing and respiratory hygiene.

Member States are strongly encouraged to identify, investigate and report potential cases that fit the case definition and that epidemiological and risk factor information should be collected and submitted by Member States to WHO and associated agencies to through agreed notification mechanisms. Any epidemiological link between the cases could provide clues to trace the source of the disease. Temporal and geographic information on cases, as well as their close contacts, should be reviewed for possible risk factors.

In addition, the WHO recommends testing blood (with initial anecdotal experience that whole blood is more sensitive than serum), serum, urine, stool, and respiratory samples, as well as liver biopsy samples (where available). , with further characterization of the virus including sequencing Other infectious and non-infectious causes should be further investigated.

While clarifying that no restrictions on travel and/or trade with the United Kingdom or any other country where cases are identified are recommended.based on currently available information.

