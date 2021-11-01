The first case of coronavirus has been found in Tonga since the beginning of the pandemic

In Tonga, an archipelago of 170 islands located in the South Pacific Ocean, the first official case of coronavirus has been identified since the beginning of the pandemic. A person who had returned from a trip to New Zealand tested positive. He was aboard a flight along with 215 other people, including Olympic team athletes who had been stranded in New Zealand after the Tokyo Olympics.

The Prime Minister of Tonga, Pōhiva Tu’i’onetoa, explained that from next week some restrictions could be introduced to avoid the spread of the infection. Just over 100,000 people live in the country and only a third of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Among the countries that have not reported any official coronavirus cases remain Tuvalu, an island in the Pacific Ocean halfway between the Hawaiian Islands and Australia, North Korea and Turkmenistan. The absence of official cases is not proof that the virus does not circulate in these countries, where the ability to detect infections is limited and therefore it is more difficult to officially confirm any positivity.

