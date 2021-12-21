The first case of harassment has already been recorded in the Zuckerberg metaverse

For a few days now, videos of the new world designed by Facebook can be found online. Evidence of an alternative universe in which according to Mark Zuckerberg we should all move in a few years, between business meetings, events and concerts. From the first news that emerge, however, it seems that this new Earth made of pixels has also dragged with it the problems of the original one. According to a report published by Meta, last year November 26 an early adopter of the platform was the victim of a sexual harassment episode while testing Horizon Worlds, the first version of the metaverse under construction in Menlo Park. In Horizon Worlds, groups of users may find themselves moving within these early metaverse examples. Each group can consist of a maximum of 20 users. Looking at the first tests already released online, the activities that can be done are still limited: there are places for assemblies, bar simulations and mini-games. In one of these virtual rooms, a user would have been harassed by another avatar. The user protagonist of this incident would have been approached by another avatar, who would have started to touch her, incited by the other people connected at that moment.

“Not only was my avatar groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior that made me feel isolated in the Plaza.”

Meta’s answer and the Safe Zone

The news was first reported by The Verge at the beginning of December but only in these days has it started to circulate again in the European press. They talked about it The Guardian And Euronews. According to Meta spokespersons, the user at that time should have used a mode known as Safe Zone, a sort of digital bubble that allows you to isolate yourself in a space where you cannot be reached by any user. This is also confirmed by Vivek Sharma, vice president of Horizon: «This is good feedback for us because we want the Safe Zone mode to be easier to find».

