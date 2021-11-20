“The first case was a Wuhan salesman”
The first case of Covid he was a vendor at the Wuhan animal market and not an accountant who lived miles away as determined by the World Health Organization. To rewrite the chronology of the pandemic is the prestigious Science, thus rekindling the debate on origins of the pandemic between the escape from the laboratory to the contagion from animals to humans. Scientist Michael Worobey, an expert in tracing the evolution of viruses at the University of Arizona, noted discrepancies between the public information available but also through interviews conducted in China. He thus came to the conclusion that the virus arrived from the market given the link between the seller and the first hospitalized patients.
The origins of Covid are controversial
The latest Coronavirus discovery claims that most of the early symptomatic cases were related to the market, in particular in the area where raccoons were caged. Professor Worobey, who was one of 15 experts who published a column in Science in mid-May asking for serious consideration of the thesis that the virus had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, in this latest article, argued instead that his research on the origin of the epidemic “provides strong evidence of an origin of the pandemic at the live animal market.”