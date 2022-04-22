The first cases of the XE variant detected in Spain: these are its symptoms

Just a few weeks ago the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the detection of a new variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, known as XE. It is the last of the variants that emerged, after Omicron’s expansionwith a higher transmission capacity than the rest of the previous variants.

During these weeks, his transmission has been moving through several countries, until arriving in Spain. This is reflected by the Ministry of Health, in its latest report on the variants in circulation. In said document, it is indicated that the BA.2 lineage of Ómicron is the predominant in our countrywith 99.3% of the samples analyzed in week 13 (from March 28 to April 3).

One week later the data changes slightly, with percentages that vary between communities between 59% and 96.8%. Meanwhile, for the rest of the Ómicron lineages, a prevalence that ranges between 2.6% and 37.3% is observed. Among those of Omicron are five lineages (BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5)in addition to various sublineages.

A low percentage of the XE variant

“At the present time there are also several recombinant lineages that combine fragments in their genome from other lineages of the Delta and Omicron variants or from different Omicron lineages. Among them stands out the XE lineage, recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2“, indicates Health in the document. It is estimated that it is below 2%.

According to the first studies, carried out in the United Kingdom, in recent weeks it has experienced a growth higher than BA.2. Initial data indicates that it may be up to 10% more transmissible than its predecessoralthough studies are still very limited.

This variant, of the recombinant type, presents symptoms very similar to those of Omicron: fever, all, headache, runny nose, and tirednessaccording to data analyzed by the UK Health Security Agency.