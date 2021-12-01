the first chapter will be removed from the sale and subscription services – Nerd4.life

The first chapter from Titanfall it will come removed from sale in retail and digital and also from the catalogs of subscription services, this is the decision officially announced today by the Respawn Entertainment team with the message below.

The game therefore reaches the end of its life cycle, more than seven years after the original release, while remaining playable by those who still own it in the near future, given that the servers will remain active, at least for a while, as well as obviously shifting the focus to Titanfall 2.

“Titanfall is part of our DNA here at Respawn. It’s a game that showed the studio’s ambition when it first came out more than 7 years ago and continues to be a benchmark in innovation, which we seek. to carry on in our subsequent games as well.

We have made the decision to close sales of the original Titanfall starting today and will be removing the game from subscription services as well.March 1, 2022.

Titanfall, an image of the original

We will, however, continue to keep live servers running for the dedicated fan base that is still playing and for those who can play the game and occasionally want to jump into battle.

Rest assured that Titanfall is a central element in Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, but also in the future. This franchise is a benchmark for the caliber of experiences we want to continue to create here at Respawn. Thanks from the inside team.

In short, the first Titanfall ceases to exist as a purchasable product on the market and will be eliminated from subscription services starting from March 2022, but at least the servers will still be active and Respawn has ensured that the series will have a future, although on Titanfall 3 it seems that nothing is moving yet.