the first child from her husband Cooke Maroney is on the way

People exclusively announced the happy event: the actress and the gallery owner will soon become parents

Jennifer Lawrence (PHOTO) And Cooke Maroney I’m expecting their first child, the news was given exclusively by the magazine People.

Jennifer Lawrence turns 31: her best films. PHOTO Over the years, Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence have kept their private lives strictly private by becoming one of the most reserved couples in the golden world of Hollywood.

A little while ago People exclusively reported the happy event immediately winning the attention of the media, we are obviously talking about the indiscretion according to which the actress and the gallery owner will soon become parents. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the protagonist of the saga of Hunger Games.

According to reports, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney began their love story in June 2018 and then married the 19 October 2019 with a private ceremony with only one hundred and fifty guests, including Adele and Emma Stone. The wedding took place at Newport's Belcourt estate designed by American architect Richard Morris Hunt in 1894.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of Hollywood's most loved and popular actresses thanks to a growing career. Over the years the artist has taken part in enormously successful films conquering audiences and critics, among the numerous awards a victory at Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role thanks to the film On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook. Among his most loved films we find A cold winter, American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving And Joy.